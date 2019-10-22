CMT Marquee Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL At Montgomery Theater

CMT Marquee Productions, featuring emerging artists from New York to the Bay Area and beyond, presents the Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Based on Roald Dahl's 1988 children's novel, the Tony Award-winning musical is a captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and the gift of telekinesis. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. However, school life isn't completely smooth sailing, the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts to help her school chums and change her own life for the better.

CMT is among the first local companies to produce Matilda the Musical. The production will be directed by CMT Artistic Director Kevin Hauge with choreography by Claire Alexander, vocal direction by Mason Kimont, and music direction by Amie Jan. The role of Matilda is double cast and performances will rotate with Penelope DaSilva (L) and Jillian Mendelson.

Show Schedule: Friday, December 6 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, December 7 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm; Sunday, December 8 at 1pm and 6 pm; Thursday, December 12 at 7:00 pm; Friday, December 13 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, December 14 at 2pm and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 15 at 1 pm. For tickets and more information, https://www.cmtsj.org/matilda/





