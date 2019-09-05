Berkeley Rep Welcomes New Fellows For the 2019-20 Season

Berkeley Repertory Theatre announced today that 15 young professionals have been awarded fellowships for the 2019-20 season. Theatre graduates from universities across the nation apply for this program that provides a year-long deep dive into the operations of the award-winning theatre. Fellowships cover a variety of artistic and administrative disciplines and provide specialized training that assists fellows with embarking on a professional career in the arts. Additionally, fellows participate in career development seminars, build professional contacts, and even serve as mentors themselves for Berkeley Rep's annual Teen One-Acts Festival.

"It's always so exciting to meet The New Group of incoming fellows," says Managing Director Susan Medak. "This program is so important to us, and we are immensely proud of the work that our fellows do while in training at our theatre. So many of them leave here for meaningful jobs in other theatres and in other cultural endeavors. This program provides immense benefit, both for these young people just starting out in their careers, and for our staff members who train and mentor them."

While in this program, sponsored by American Express, fellows train alongside a team of highly skilled artists, administrators, and designers to reach professional goals. Starting in July 2019 and concluding in June 2020, the fellowship provides invaluable experience to fellows and allows access into employment in the arts. Many alumni of this program continue to work as theatre administrators and practitioners, employed full time by many organizations, including Berkeley Rep.

Fellowships for the 2019-20 season have been awarded to the following:

Kathryn Bosch, a native of Jackson, CA and graduate of Pace University, will serve as the scenic construction fellow under the mentorship of Technical Director Jim Smith.

Charlie Dubach-Reinhold, a native of Berkeley, CA and graduate of Stanford University, will serve as the Peter F. Sloss Literary/Dramaturgy Fellow under the mentorship of Literary Manager Sarah Rose Leonard and Director of the Ground Floor/Resident Dramaturg Madeleine Oldham.

Anthony Fiore, a native of Springfield, VA and graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, will serve as the costume fellow under the mentorship of Costume Director Maggi Yule.

Kali Grau, a native of Cyrus, TX and graduate of Sam Houston State University, will serve as the production management fellow under the mentorship of Production Manager Audrey Hoo.

Katherine Gunn, a native of Chapel Hill, NC and graduate of Rice University, will serve as the marketing/digital communications fellow under the mentorship of Director of Marketing and Communications Peter Yonka.

Del Hanson, a native of San Diego, CA and graduate of Hampshire College, will serve as the properties fellow under the mentorship of Properties Supervisor Jill Green.

Nailah Harper-Malveaux, a native of Rockville, MD and graduate of Yale University, will serve as the Bret C. Harte Directing Fellow under the mentorship of Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer.

Elizabeth Kamla, a native of Sugar Land, TX and graduate of Emerson College, will serve as the stage management fellow under the mentorship of Production Stage Manager Michael Suenkel.

Samuel Levit, a native of Santa Cruz, CA and graduate of Bennington College, will serve as the development/fundraising fellow under the mentorship of Associate Director of Development Daria Hepps.

Reagan O'Malley, a native of Fresno, CA and graduate of the University of California, Davis, will serve as the company management fellow under the mentorship of General Manager Theresa Von Klug.

Haly Roy, a native of Gahanna, OH and graduate of Ohio University, will serve as the graphics fellow under the mentorship of Director of Marketing and Communications Peter Yonka.

Hannah Solomon, a native of Austin, TX and graduate of Boston University, will serve as the lighting/electrics fellow under the mentorship of Master Electrician Fred Geffken.

Zandra Starks, a native of Chicago, IL and graduate of DePaul University, will serve as the education fellow under the mentorship of Director of the School of Theatre Rachel Hull and Program Manager, Training and Community Programs, Anthony Jackson.

Jamie Tippett, a native of Nyack, NY and graduate of Stanford University, will serve as the Harry Weininger Sound Fellow under the mentorship of Sound Supervisor Lane Elms.

Sam Welsing, a native of Detroit, MI and graduate of Wayne State University, will serve as scenic art fellow under the mentorship of Charge Scenic Artist Lisa Lázár.

Fellows will serve in integral capacities in this season's compelling productions:

The 2019-20 season starts with The Great Wave by Francis Turnly, at once a riveting geopolitical thriller and a powerful story of the unshakable bonds between a mother, a daughter, and a sister who refuse to give up hope, directed by Mark Wing-Davey.

Brave, intelligent, and eviscerating, White Noise by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Jaki Bradley is one of the most talked about new plays tackling our rapidly unraveling social contract.

The latest play from the Tony-nominated Sarah Ruhl, Becky Nurse of Salem, directed by Anne Kauffman, speaks to the trials and triumphs of women today - and is also a comedic, warmhearted story about trying to do the right thing in a chaotic world.

The missionaries of mayhem are back with their unique, badass brand of Chicano satire in Culture Clash (Still) in America! In a downright hilarious update directed by Lisa Peterson, Culture Clash turn their razor-sharp wit to everything from pussy hats to MAGA caps, laying down outrageous, biting, and thought-provoking monologues and sketch comedy about the immigrant experience in America right now.

Winner of the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play and the Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Awoye Timpo is a biting comedy that tackles the universal issues of beauty and self-worth that face teenage girls across the globe.

Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest plays Winnie in Samuel Beckett's masterpiece Happy Days, an absurdly funny and boundlessly compassionate portrait of the human spirit, directed by James Bundy.

Multiple Grammy Award nominee The Avett Brothers, hailed as "America's biggest roots band" by Rolling Stone, bring their signature blend of folk and rock 'n' roll attitude to the theatrical stage with Swept Away, a world premiere musical. The band joins forces with Tony Award-winning stage and screen writer John Logan and Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer.





