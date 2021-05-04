Berkeley Rep Welcomes New Board Member For 2021

Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced its 2021 board of trustees, a team of exemplary leaders and arts enthusiasts from the Bay Area's leading organizations and companies who will steer the Theatre through the coming year.

Emily Shanks, a retired Bank of America executive, was voted in as board president, and the board elected six new members, Sandra Eggers, Bill Espey, Juan Oldham, Chris Rupp, Sherry Smith and Brian Watt.

"Berkeley Rep's continued success is the result of bold and consistent leadership," said Susie Medak, managing director of Berkeley Rep. This has been a year for our Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer and me, filled with challenges and yet, throughout every step of it, the Berkeley Rep board has been there with us, for us and for the theater. This new cohort of trustees will only add to the capacity of this already outstanding board. "

These new trustees are influential community members and arts enthusiasts from the Bay Area's leading organizations:

Sandra Eggers, Retired San Francisco Decorator Showcase Manager. San Francisco, CA.

Bill Espey, Retired Private Wealth Advisor. Lafayette, CA.

Juan Oldham, Superintendent, Pacific, Gas & Electric. Alameda, CA.

Chris Rupp, EVP & Chief Customer & Digital Officer, Albertsons Companies. Alamo, CA.

Sherry Smith, Executive Director, Berkeley Community Scholars. San Leandro, CA.

Brian Watt, Morning News Anchor, KQED Radio. San Francisco, CA.

The individuals join a team of 32 trustees, consisting of the following active citizens:

(Including name, affiliation, city of residence, and year term began)

Emily Shanks,President -- Small Businesses Regional Executive, Bank of America. Pleasant Hill, CA. 2020

Jill Fugaro, Vice President - Retired Founder and CEO, Murlin Apparel Group, Inc. Mill Valley, CA. 2011

Bruce Golden, Vice President - Partner, Accel Partners. San Francisco, CA. 2013

Stewart Owen, Vice President - Retired co-founder, mcgarrybowen. Berkeley, CA. 2013

Sudha Pennathur, Vice President -- Founder & CEO, House of Pennathur. Tiburon, CA. 2017

Henning Mathew, Treasurer - Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking & Global Wealth, BBVA. Concord, CA. 2018

Leonard X Rosenberg, Secretary - Attorney/Partner, Mayer Brown LLP. Hillsborough, CA. 2013

Anne Nemer Dhanda, Governance Committee Chair - Senior Human Capital Consultant, Anne Nemer Dhanda Consultant and Coaching. Alamo, CA. 2019

Kerry L. Francis, Audit Committee Chair- Partner, Deloitte FAS, LLP. Oakland, CA. 2014

Edward D. Baker - Executive Chairman, The Cambridge Strategy. London, England. 2014

Erica Brown - Vice President, Retail, Peet's Coffee. Larkspur, CA. 2020

David Cox - Retired President & CEO, Cowles Media Company. San Francisco, CA. 2014

Lauren Edgerton - Investment Banker, Wells Fargo. Los Angeles, CA. 2019

Chuck Fanning - Co-Founder, The Berkeley Food Network and MLA Global, Inc. Berkeley, CA. 2019

Steven Goldin - Co-Founder, Goldin Design. Berkeley, CA. 2017

Scott Haber- Retired Partner, Latham & Watkins. Hillsborough, CA. 2016.

Jonathan C. Logan - Vice-chair, Center for Investigative Reporting. Berkeley, CA. 2015

Sandra R. McCandless - Partner, Dentons US LLP. Lafayette, CA. 2013

Susie Medak - Managing Director, Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Berkeley, CA. 1990

Johanna Pfaelzer -Artistic Director, Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Berkeley, CA. 2019

Roger A. Strauch - Chairman, The Roda Group. Piedmont, CA. 2019

Jean Z. Strunsky - VP of Administration, Ira and Leonore Gershwin Trust. San Francisco, CA. 2019

Kelli Tomlinson - Co-President, Tomlinson Family Foundation. Palo Alto, CA. 2017

Gail Wagner, MD - Retired Oncologist; Founder of Tiba Foundation. Piedmont, CA. 2012

Steven C. Wolan - Retired Attorney/Mediator. Berkeley, CA. 2018

Felicia Woytak, Vice President - Owner, Palisades Vineyard. Calistoga, CA. 2013

List current as of May 2021. Board meetings take place five to six times per year.

All board members can be contacted through Berkeley Repertory Theatre at (510) 647-2927.

Board Members rotate off after three, three-year terms and may be invited to return after a one-year break.