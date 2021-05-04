Berkeley Rep Welcomes New Board Member For 2021
Six community influencers join nonprofit's Board of Trustees.
Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced its 2021 board of trustees, a team of exemplary leaders and arts enthusiasts from the Bay Area's leading organizations and companies who will steer the Theatre through the coming year.
Emily Shanks, a retired Bank of America executive, was voted in as board president, and the board elected six new members, Sandra Eggers, Bill Espey, Juan Oldham, Chris Rupp, Sherry Smith and Brian Watt.
"Berkeley Rep's continued success is the result of bold and consistent leadership," said Susie Medak, managing director of Berkeley Rep. This has been a year for our Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer and me, filled with challenges and yet, throughout every step of it, the Berkeley Rep board has been there with us, for us and for the theater. This new cohort of trustees will only add to the capacity of this already outstanding board. "
These new trustees are influential community members and arts enthusiasts from the Bay Area's leading organizations:
Sandra Eggers, Retired San Francisco Decorator Showcase Manager. San Francisco, CA.
Bill Espey, Retired Private Wealth Advisor. Lafayette, CA.
Juan Oldham, Superintendent, Pacific, Gas & Electric. Alameda, CA.
Chris Rupp, EVP & Chief Customer & Digital Officer, Albertsons Companies. Alamo, CA.
Sherry Smith, Executive Director, Berkeley Community Scholars. San Leandro, CA.
Brian Watt, Morning News Anchor, KQED Radio. San Francisco, CA.
The individuals join a team of 32 trustees, consisting of the following active citizens:
(Including name, affiliation, city of residence, and year term began)
Emily Shanks,President -- Small Businesses Regional Executive, Bank of America. Pleasant Hill, CA. 2020
Jill Fugaro, Vice President - Retired Founder and CEO, Murlin Apparel Group, Inc. Mill Valley, CA. 2011
Bruce Golden, Vice President - Partner, Accel Partners. San Francisco, CA. 2013
Stewart Owen, Vice President - Retired co-founder, mcgarrybowen. Berkeley, CA. 2013
Sudha Pennathur, Vice President -- Founder & CEO, House of Pennathur. Tiburon, CA. 2017
Henning Mathew, Treasurer - Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking & Global Wealth, BBVA. Concord, CA. 2018
Leonard X Rosenberg, Secretary - Attorney/Partner, Mayer Brown LLP. Hillsborough, CA. 2013
Anne Nemer Dhanda, Governance Committee Chair - Senior Human Capital Consultant, Anne Nemer Dhanda Consultant and Coaching. Alamo, CA. 2019
Kerry L. Francis, Audit Committee Chair- Partner, Deloitte FAS, LLP. Oakland, CA. 2014
Edward D. Baker - Executive Chairman, The Cambridge Strategy. London, England. 2014
Erica Brown - Vice President, Retail, Peet's Coffee. Larkspur, CA. 2020
David Cox - Retired President & CEO, Cowles Media Company. San Francisco, CA. 2014
Lauren Edgerton - Investment Banker, Wells Fargo. Los Angeles, CA. 2019
Chuck Fanning - Co-Founder, The Berkeley Food Network and MLA Global, Inc. Berkeley, CA. 2019
Steven Goldin - Co-Founder, Goldin Design. Berkeley, CA. 2017
Scott Haber- Retired Partner, Latham & Watkins. Hillsborough, CA. 2016.
Jonathan C. Logan - Vice-chair, Center for Investigative Reporting. Berkeley, CA. 2015
Sandra R. McCandless - Partner, Dentons US LLP. Lafayette, CA. 2013
Susie Medak - Managing Director, Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Berkeley, CA. 1990
Johanna Pfaelzer -Artistic Director, Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Berkeley, CA. 2019
Roger A. Strauch - Chairman, The Roda Group. Piedmont, CA. 2019
Jean Z. Strunsky - VP of Administration, Ira and Leonore Gershwin Trust. San Francisco, CA. 2019
Kelli Tomlinson - Co-President, Tomlinson Family Foundation. Palo Alto, CA. 2017
Gail Wagner, MD - Retired Oncologist; Founder of Tiba Foundation. Piedmont, CA. 2012
Steven C. Wolan - Retired Attorney/Mediator. Berkeley, CA. 2018
Felicia Woytak, Vice President - Owner, Palisades Vineyard. Calistoga, CA. 2013
List current as of May 2021. Board meetings take place five to six times per year.
All board members can be contacted through Berkeley Repertory Theatre at (510) 647-2927.
Board Members rotate off after three, three-year terms and may be invited to return after a one-year break.