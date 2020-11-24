Berkeley Rep Streams TIN SOLDIER This Holiday Season

This holiday season Berkeley Rep will stream Tony Award winner (and frequent Berkeley Rep collaborator) Mary Zimmerman's The Steadfast Tin Soldier, produced by Lookingglass Theatre Company. Beginning December 1 audiences and their families can experience the beloved classic as the production streams into their homes. Based ona??Hans Christian Andersen's story about a little tin soldier who never gives up, thisa??production isa??aa??gorgeous spectacle of music and movementa??that is perfect for the whole family.

a??

Online access to the production is $25 and includes one livestream and on-demand video for 48 hours afterward. Access to a $25 livestream of The Steadfast Tin Soldier is free for 2021 Rep 7-Play subscribers. An Opening Night Livestream will take place December 1, 2020 at 6:30PM Central. Opening night is $75 and includes a pre-show eventa??with live musica??hosted bya??Kasey Foster, who plays the Ballerina ina??The Steadfast Tin Soldier.a??Following the show, Lookingglass' Artistica??Producer Kareema??Bandealya??will host a Q&A witha??Adaptor/Director and Mary Zimmerman, Co-Sound Designer,a??Composera??and Ensemble Member Andrea??Pluess, anda??Costume Designer Ana Kuzmanic.a??

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.berkeleyrep.org/season/2021/steadfasttinsoldier.asp.

Subscribe to Berkeley Rep today to get the best seats at the best prices to 7 live shows starting in 2021. Between now and then, the theatre will bring patrons new virtual programming called Rep On-Air - new programming like The Steadfast Tin Soldier with more to come in January.

Become a 2021 Rep 7-Play subscriber and get all of the Rep On-Air programming for free! The Rep 7-Play package starts at $196. Click here to subscribe.

The cast of The Steadfast Tin Soldier features Ensemble Members Kasey Foster (Ballerina) and Anthony Irons (Goblin), with Joe Dempsey (Nursemaid), John Gregorio (Rat), and Alex Stein (Steadfast Tin Soldier).

Original music for The Steadfast Tin Soldier is composed by Ensemble Member Andre Pluess and Amanda Dehnert. Musicians include Leandro López Várady (Music Director/Piano), Greg Hirte (Violin), Juan Horie (Cello), and Constance Volk (Flutes).

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Ana Kuzmanic (costume design), TJ Gerckens (lighting design), Ensemble Member Andre Pluess and Christopher M. LaPorte (sound design), Leandro López Várady (associate arranger), Ensemble Member Tracy Walsh (choreography), Ensemble Member Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi (circus choreography), Chicago Puppet Studio (puppet design), Amanda Herrmann (properties),Rigability Inc. (rigging design), Katrina Herrmann (stage manager) and Liz Anne Larsen (assistant stage manager). The production was filmed in 2019 by HMS Media.

"I'm very glad that our little Tin Soldier managed to march his way into the hearts of so many, and that he'll be coming back again in the Holiday season steadfast as ever.a??We wanted to make something that was visually and emotionally overpowering-as well as very funny-and do that with no spoken language at all," says Mary Zimmerman.a??"I'm thrilled that people of all ages and from around the world will be able to watch the show and feel it all the same, no English required.a??I think the silence of the characters-and the beautiful music that accompanies their adventures-allows older members of the audience to fall into a private, younger part of themselves; and for children, they are watching something in the manner they are used to: gathering up the story through the intensity of their earnest attention, through their intelligence which has no words."

Production Support provided by Nancy and Michael Timmers

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You