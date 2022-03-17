Berkeley Rep Presents the West Coast Premiere Of OCTET

Berkeley Repertory Theatre announced today the full cast for the upcoming west coast premiere chamber choir musical, Octet written by three- time Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and directed by Annie Tippe, produced by special arrangement with Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions.

"Octet feels so relevant in this particular moment. We have had two years during which technology has been our lifeline, as we have navigated the physical isolation imposed by Covid. ," says Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. "Octet helps us figure out a way to lean into the very human need to come together in shared spaces once again as the world reopens, at the same time recognizing the complicated and necessary role that technology plays in our lives. Dave Malloy and Annie Tippe have reassembled an extraordinarily talented cast and Berkeley Rep is honored that so many of the original company members are able to join us for this west coast premiere."

Eight internet-obsessed people meet in real life to share their stories and wrestle their demons, using nothing but a pitch pipe and the transcendent quality of their voices. With witty lyrics, shimmering harmonies, and virtuosic solos, Octet sings of connection, redemption, hope-and how we can be truly present with each other.

Octet cast members include Adam Bashian (In Transit), Kim Blanck (Alice By Heart ), Alex Gibson (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Justin Gregory Lopez (Jesus Christ Superstar Live), J.D. Mollison (Moby Dick), Isabel Santiago (Leonard Bernstein's MASS on PBS' Great Performances), Margo Seibert (Unknown Soldier),and Kuhoo Verma (Plan B on Hulu and Monsoon Wedding). The cast is completed by understudies Dean Linnard, Roeen Nooran, Lili Thomas and Nicole Weiss.

The creative team includes Or Matias (music direction), Amy Rubin (co-scenic design), Brittany Vasta (co-scenic design), Brenda Abbandolo (costume design), Christopher Bowser (lighting design) Hidenori Nakajo (sound design), and Sam Schloegel (associate sound design).

Octet begins previews on Wednesday, April 20 and runs through Sunday, May 29. Tickets can be purchased at berkeleyrep.org or by phone 510 647-2949. Press night will be on Wednesday, April 27.

Octet was commissioned and received its world premiere at Signature Theatre Company, where Dave Malloy is resident playwright.