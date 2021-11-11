Berkeley Rep Announces The Giving Grove Project

Berkeley Rep today announced The Giving Grove Project, a new values-based holiday initiative spurred by the Theatre's desire to be in greater service to the community. Collaborating with seven Bay Area nonprofit organizations that provide food and housing, immigration support, and youth development, Berkeley Rep is inviting its audiences to join in supporting these impactful organizations that are addressing systemic inequities in our local community.

Coinciding with performances of Berkeley Rep's season opener Wintertime, which runs November 12 through December 19, audiences will enter the Theatre's Narsai M. David Courtyard, which features a festive scene of seasonal cheer with lights, music, snow, and holiday trees dedicated to each of the organizations. Theatregoers will have the chance to select giving opportunities from the trees and make gifts of support to the organizations of their choosing.

The Giving Grove Project kicks off with a special holiday gathering in the Theatre's Narsai M. David Courtyard on Tuesday, November 16 from 5:30pm-7pm, with representatives from the seven organizations on hand to share the work of their nonprofit. Those wishing to attend must RSVP to press@berkeleyrep.org. Space is limited and attendees will be asked to show proof of vaccination.

"As we emerge from this long intermission, it is critical for us to not only acknowledge that we are a part of the larger social eco-system of the community in which we live, work, and play, but that we activate ourselves and our audiences to support that unspoken social contract," said Berkeley Rep's Associate Managing Director Sunshine Deffner. These are just a small handful of organizations we are proud to support to make Berkeley and the Bay Area a better, stronger place for all."

"Our greater community is a critical part of our mission to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold," said Girls Inc. of Alameda County CEO Julayne Virgil. "We are proud to collaborate with Berkeley Rep to activate a network of supportive adults who are connected to girls' lives, and committed to advancing gender, racial, and economic equity."

"We are grateful for our ongoing collaboration with the Berkeley Rep community. Your help is having a huge and positive impact on Bay Area immigrant families and asylum seekers - thank you!" said Sister Maureen Duignan, Executive Director of East Bay Sanctuary Covenant.

Berkeley Food & Housing Projecta??'s mission isa??to ease and end the crisis of homelessness in our communities.

Berkeley Food Networka??sources food from the Alameda County Community Food Bank, local food businesses, and local farmers that is later distributed to Berkeley residents.

Women's Daytime Drop-In Center provides a safe space, warm meals, counseling, and support to identify housing to any homeless woman and her children during the day, when shelters are closed.a??WDDC serves an average of 150 women and children each month.

Girls, Inc. Alameda's vision is for all girls growing up in Alameda County to feel valued, safe, and prepared to achieve their dreams of college, career, and leadership.a??

Ryse Centera??the RYSE Youth Center is a place where integral parts of a hurting and glorious city come to shed conflict so that they may seek and create solutions.

OASISa??has over 35 years of combined professional experience in immigration legal services for the LGBTQIA+ community, and we have helped over 700 LGBTQIA+ immigrants obtain asylum in the United States with a 99% success rate.

East Bay Sanctuary Covenanta??EBSC provides legal and social services, community organizing, and transformative education to support low-income immigrants and people fleeing violence and persecution.