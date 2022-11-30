Berkeley Rep Announces REMEMBER THIS Post-Show Discussion Lineup

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the lineup of guests who will participate in moderated discussions following each performance of The Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics production of Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, by Clark Young and Derek Goldman, directed by Derek Goldman, and featuring Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee David Strathairn. Performances of Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski will take place December 2-18, 2022 at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre (2025 Addison St., Berkeley). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue-Sun, noon-7 p.m.).



In this tour-de-force performance, David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck, Nomadland, and Lincoln) portrays the Polish World War II hero and Holocaust witness Jan Karski, who risked his life to carry his report of the Warsaw ghetto from war-torn Poland to the Allied Nations and the Oval Office only to be met with inaction and disbelief. Strathairn captures the remarkable life of this self-described "insignificant, little man" and his story of moral courage and individual responsibility.



Special guest panelists for the post-show discussions-included free with each ticket-include (in alphabetical order): David Biale (Emanuel Ringelblum Distinguished Professor of Jewish History at the University of California, Davis); Derek Goldman (Remember This Co-Playwright and Director); Helise Lieberman (Director of the Taube Center); Kerri J. Malloy (Assistant Professor of Global Humanities at San Jose State University); Ijeoma Njaka (Educator, Artist, and Writer); Patrice O'Neill (Award-winning filmmaker); Carey Perloff (Director, Playwright, Producer, Author, and Educator); David Strathairn (Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor); Deborah Tannen (Professor of Linguistics at Georgetown University professor); and Clark Young (Remember This Co-Playwright).



The scheduled lineup is as follows:

(Please note: Post-show discussion participants are subject to change without notice.)



Friday, December 2:

Derek Goldman, David Strathairn, and Clark Young



Saturday, December 3:

Derek Goldman, David Strathairn, and Clark Young



Sunday, December 4:

Derek Goldman, David Strathairn, and Clark Young, and special guest Professor David Biale



Tuesday, December 6:

Derek Goldman, David Strathairn, Clark Young, and Ijeoma Njaka



Wednesday, December 7:

Derek Goldman, David Strathairn, Clark Young, and Helise Lieberman



Thursday, December 8:

Derek Goldman, David Strathairn, Clark Young, Helise Lieberman, and special guest Professor Kerri J. Malloy



Friday, December 9:

Derek Goldman, David Strathairn, and Clark Young



Saturday, December 10 (2 P.M.):

David Strathairn and Carey Perloff



Saturday, December 10 (8 P.M.):

David Strathairn and Helise Lieberman



Sunday, December 11:

David Strathairn and Helise Lieberman



Wednesday, December 14:

David Strathairn, Clark Young, Helise Lieberman, and special guest Patrice O'Neill



Thursday, December 15:

Derek Goldman, David Strathairn, Clark Young, and Helise Lieberman



Friday, December 16:

Derek Goldman, David Strathairn, Clark Young, and special guest Deborah Tannen



Saturday, December 17 (2P.M.):

David Strathairn and Clark Young



Saturday, December 17 (8 P.M.):

Derek Goldman, David Strathairn, Clark Young, and special guest Deborah Tannen



Sunday, December 18:

Derek Goldman, David Strathairn, Clark Young, and Helise Lieberman



Berkeley Rep recognizes the generous support of BART and Peet's Coffee, Berkeley Rep's official season sponsors. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to recognize the support at the season sponsor level of Stephen and Susan Chamberlin, Bruce Golden and Michelle Mercer, Louise Gund, Frances Hellman and Warren Breslau, Gisele and Kenneth F. Miller, Jack & Betty Schafer, and The Strauch Kulhanjian Family.



Remember This is made possible in part by executive sponsors Bill Falik & Diana Cohen and The Libitzky Family Foundation & Taube Philanthropies.

ABOUT BERKELEY REP



Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as its adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. Over 5.5 million people have enjoyed nearly 500 shows at Berkeley Rep, which have gone on to win six Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, one Pulitzer Prize, and many other honors. Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. To formalize, enhance, and expand the processes by which Berkeley Rep makes theatre, The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work was launched in 2012. The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre engages and educates some 20,000 people a year and helps build the audiences of tomorrow with its nationally recognized teen programs. Berkeley Rep's bustling facilities - which also include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley - are helping revitalize a renowned city. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org.

THE LABORATORY FOR GLOBAL PERFORMANCE AND POLITICS

Founded in 2012 as a joint initiative of Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service and Department of Performing Arts, The Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics humanizes global politics through performance. With highly visible original productions, partnerships and initiatives, The Lab cultivates a distinctive global community of collaborators that includes students, emerging and established artists, educators, policy leaders and activists. Our work harnesses narrative, memory and acts of witnessing with the aim of sparking transformation and change. globallab.georgetown.edu

Photo credit: Rich Hein