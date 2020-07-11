'Before the Movie' App Could Aid in Contactless Transactions At Cinemas in Northern California

According to North Bay Business Journal, a company previously used solely for advertising before movies in cinemas will launch an app helping aid with social distancing as theatres begin to re-open.

Before the Movie is a service that produces video advertising and entertainment programming in movie theatres across northern California.

The company was developing an app before the health crisis, but now it could be more important than ever.

The app will allow moviegoers to research movies, purchase tickets, reserve seats and buy concessions before arriving at the theatre, allowing for contactless transactions.

The first round of customers are set to test the app at the end of this month.

Read more on North Bay Business Journal.

