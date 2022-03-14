BWW Review: A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at 42nd Street Moon

42nd Street Moon opens their 21-22 season with a tribute to one of the greatest songwriting teams in American musical theatre - Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Musical revues live and die on two factors: the choice of material and the talent of the presenters. This Tony-nominated revue, first presented on Broadway in 1993, includes lesser-known works (Pipe Dream, State Fair) alongside the duos biggies (Oklahoma, The King and I, South Pacific). The songs are a lovely mix of comedy and romance using the original vocal arrangements by Fred Wells. Director Cindy Goldfield has assembled a capable cast of vocalists to present this material, excelling in both solos, duets and company numbers.

Jacqueline De Muro, Jasmine Cook and Alison Ewing

The cast includes Edu Gonzalez-Maldonado Keith Pinto, Jacqueline De Muro, Alison Ewing, Jasmine Cook and Joel Chapman each with various levels of professional experience from novice (Edu) to seasoned pros (Allison/Keith and Jacqueline). A three-person orchestra under the direction of Lynden James includes some amazing Winds by Dana Bauer.

Putting a contemporary spin on the evening were video projections accompanying the numbers. The team of Cindy Goldfield, Richard "Scrumbly" Koldewyn and Mark Mendelson used the casts' personal family photos, LGBTQ historical archives and local drag performers like The Cockettes as background images to embellish the lyrical content.

Edu Gonzalez, Jasmine Cook, Joel Chapman and Alison Ewing

Keith, Edu and Joel serenated the ladies on "The Surrey With the Fringe on Top" (Oklahoma), Edu sang a lovely "We Kiss in a Shadow", a song of hidden love from The King and I, and the company's "Hello Young Lovers", also from The King and I was accompanied by images of same-sex and interracial love. "I Caint Say No", Ado Annie's sexual awakening tune from Oklahoma is performed by the women and Edu. Edu sings "Honey Bun" from South Pacific, a comic gem originally performed by Mitzi Gaynor in the film version.

The real life husband and wife duo of Allison and Keith mine gold out of a hip rendition of "Shall We Dance"(The King and I). Joel and Keith join tenors for a sentimental "All at Once You Love Her" from Pipe Dream, one of the composers few financial flops. Jacqueline lends her lovely soprano to State Fairs' "It Might as Well Be Spring" and Allison and Keith shine on the popular tender ballads "Something Wonderful" (Alison) and "This Nearly Was Mine" (Keith). The eighty-five minutes flies by, evoking memories of the golden age of theatre.

A Grand Night for Singing continues through March 27, 2022. Tickets available at 42ndstmoon.org/a-grand-night-for-singing

Photo credit: Ben Krantz