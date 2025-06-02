Applications Now Open for PianoSonoma Rosé This Summer

pianoSonoma Rosé is a 3-day program held at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California from July 9-12, 2025.
Applications are now open for pianoSonoma's pianoSonoma Rosé, a lighter tasting of the pianoSonoma experience for music-lovers of all backgrounds.
pianoSonoma Rosé is a 3-day program held at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California from July 9-12, 2025. Open to adult music-lovers of any background, participants will perform in or observe daily performance classes, learn from world-class musicians in creative group classes, and participate in a private performance alongside Artists in Residence Peter Dugan and Michael Dahlberg. Past classes have included Think like a Chamber Musician: Strategies and games to build your flexibility and adaptability on and off the stage; Piano Technique Class; and Improvisation and Communication: Using the language of music as a medium for spontaneous dialogue among artists.
pianoSonoma Rosé-which has the benefits of a collaborative full-scale chamber music festival without the element of competition-welcomes performers of any instrument. Pre-formed chamber groups are also encouraged to apply and non-performing music enthusiasts are welcome to apply as an observer. Applications are rolling and available here.
pianoSonoma Rosé Tentative Schedule:
3-5pm Check-in at Schroeder Hall at the Green Music Center
6pm Opening welcome dinner at a local restaurant (cost not included in tuition)
9:30-11:30am Performance classes
Lunch in the cafeteria
1:20-2:50pm Creative class led by an Artist in Residence
9:30-11:30am Performance classes
Lunch in the cafeteria
1:20-2:50pm Creative class led by an Artist in Residence
9:30-11:30am Performance classes
Lunch in the cafeteria
1:20pm Final participant and Artist in Residence concert in Schroeder Hall
Tuition:
Performer: $675 (includes lunch in the cafeteria for three days)
Observer: $375 (includes lunch in the cafeteria for three days)
Application deadline: Rolling admissions
Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos