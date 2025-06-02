Applications Now Open for PianoSonoma Rosé This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Applications are now open for pianoSonoma's pianoSonoma Rosé, a lighter tasting of the pianoSonoma experience for music-lovers of all backgrounds.

pianoSonoma Rosé is a 3-day program held at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California from July 9-12, 2025. Open to adult music-lovers of any background, participants will perform in or observe daily performance classes, learn from world-class musicians in creative group classes, and participate in a private performance alongside Artists in Residence Peter Dugan and Michael Dahlberg. Past classes have included Think like a Chamber Musician: Strategies and games to build your flexibility and adaptability on and off the stage; Piano Technique Class; and Improvisation and Communication: Using the language of music as a medium for spontaneous dialogue among artists.

pianoSonoma Rosé-which has the benefits of a collaborative full-scale chamber music festival without the element of competition-welcomes performers of any instrument. Pre-formed chamber groups are also encouraged to apply and non-performing music enthusiasts are welcome to apply as an observer. Applications are rolling and available here.

pianoSonoma Rosé Tentative Schedule:

July 9

3-5pm Check-in at Schroeder Hall at the Green Music Center

6pm Opening welcome dinner at a local restaurant (cost not included in tuition)

July 10

9:30-11:30am Performance classes

Lunch in the cafeteria

1:20-2:50pm Creative class led by an Artist in Residence

July 11

9:30-11:30am Performance classes

Lunch in the cafeteria

1:20-2:50pm Creative class led by an Artist in Residence

July 12

9:30-11:30am Performance classes

Lunch in the cafeteria

1:20pm Final participant and Artist in Residence concert in Schroeder Hall

Tuition:

Performer: $675 (includes lunch in the cafeteria for three days)

Observer: $375 (includes lunch in the cafeteria for three days)

Application deadline: Rolling admissions

Comments

