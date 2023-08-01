Anthony Rapp to Bring WITHOUT YOU to S.F.'s Curran Theater

A limited-time engagement you don't want to miss.
Broadway star Anthony Rapp will bring his hit solo musical, Without You, to San Francisco’s Curran Theater (445 Geary St.) for a limited engagement beginning Thursday, October 19 and running through Sunday, October 22, 2023. Tickets (starting at $49) go on sale starting on Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.
In 1994, Anthony Rapp was twenty-two, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson. That musical was the global phenomenon RENT. This is where the story of Without Youbegins. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5-piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life of the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.
Without You opened at New York’s New World Stages on January 25, 2023 and performed an extended engagement through June 11, 2023. The show received praise from audiences and critics alike with Broadway Briefing exclaiming, "Out of the 525,600 minutes in your year, we recommend you spend 90 of them at Without You." Gay City News said, "Rapp is a natural storyteller; Without You is particularly soul-stirring. His connection with the audience is electric." Elysa Gardner at the New York Sun said, "Without You is infectious and ultimately transcends."
The creative team for Without You includes Eric Southern (set and lighting design),Angela Vesco (costume design), Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan (sound design), and David Bengali (projection design). The band for Without You will be led by Daniel A. Weiss.
Written by Anthony Rapp and directed by Steven Maler, Without You features the music of Jonathan Larson's RENT, along with original songs and compositions by Anthony Rapp and David Matos; orchestration, original compositions, and musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss, with additional arrangements by Tom Kitt.
Without You is produced by Lisa Dozier, with Royal Family Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, Ryohei Otani/Motoko Kimura, TV Asahi, Brian J. Heck/Harish Karthikeyan, Jason Turchin/Shimmy Braun, Charlotte Cohn, Abigail E. Disney, and creative producer Chris Henry. Denise Savas is the production stage manager; the production manager is Intuitive, and LDK Productions is General Manager.
Photo credit: Russ Rowland
