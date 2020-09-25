American Conservatory Theater to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL as a Radio Play

A Christmas Carol: On Air will be available to stream online from December 4–31, 2020.

For the first time in its 44-year history, American Conservatory Theater's (A.C.T.) celebrated production of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, will come to life as A Christmas Carol: On Air, an enthralling radio play that the whole family can enjoy from the comfort of their home. With radio adaptation and direction by Peter J. Kuo-using the original Dickens text and adaptation by Paul Walsh and Carey Perloff-this spirited and uplifting tale of reckoning and redemption will feature the delightful music, deliciously spooky ghosts, and cast that have made it a cornerstone of the A.C.T. repertory and a holiday tradition for families all around the San Francisco Bay Area. A Christmas Carol: On Air will be available to stream online from December 4-31, 2020. Tickets ($40-$60) are available now by calling the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online at http://act-sf.orgact-sf.org. Tickets can also be gifted to family members, colleagues, or friends.



A.C.T.'s A Christmas Carol: On Air will feature the return of legendary Bay Area actor James Carpenter as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. Joining Carpenter are Bay Area favorite Sharon Lockwood, as well as students from A.C.T.'s acclaimed Master of Fine Arts Program, including (in alphabetical order): Clint Bidwell, John Chukwudelunzu, Allen Darby, Ashley J. Hicks, Eliza Kaye, Jordan Maia, Zahan F. Mehta, Mākena Miller, Rachel Morrison, Johnny Rice, Chris Stevens, and Kaiy Watts.



There are two ticket levels for A Christmas Carol: On Air:

"The Cratchit Family"

$60

Join Tiny Tim and his siblings around the Cratchit's kitchen table! This package includes a physical copy of the limited edition activity book created exclusively for A Christmas Carol: On Air mailed to you at home. The activity book includes A Christmas Carol­-themed pictures to color and draw, scavenger hunts, word scrambles and searches, mazes, games, a crossword puzzle, as well as activities that brings you deeper into the world of A Christmas Carol while listening. Accommodates families of up to 4 people. Additional activity books are available for purchase for $25 each.



"Fred's Party"

$40

Gather round the punch bowl with your favorite holiday characters! This package includes a downloadable version of the limited edition activity book. Accommodates families of up to 4 people.



A.C.T. will offer two virtual community listening parties in conjunction with A Christmas Carol: On Air. On Friday, December 4 (6 p.m. PT), A.C.T. will celebrate the official opening night performance, and on Wednesday, December 23 (6 p.m. PT), A.C.T. will host a special night that gives families around the world the opportunity to gather and listen together. Both performances will include a unique virtual lobby that includes pre- and post-show interactions with the cast, and fun, interactive activities.



To make spirits even brighter, A.C.T. has partnered with Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream on a commemorative custom ice cream flavor. Inspired by A Christmas Carol, "Victoria Sponge" is a creamy crème fraiche ice cream loaded with pieces of house-made Victoria sponge cake and a raspberry jam swirl. The flavor will be available during the month of December at all four San Francisco Bay Area Humphry Slocombe locations (2790 Harrison St., San Francisco; One Ferry Building, San Francisco; 2335 Broadway, Oakland; 2948 College Ave., Berkeley). Beginning December 1, a special A Christmas Carol ice cream pack will be available for nationwide shipping ($79, while supplies last) and will include two pints of "Victoria Sponge" ice cream and two pints of Tahitian Vanilla ice cream. To order, visit www.goldbelly.com/humphry-slocombe.



The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes A.C.T. Associate Conservatory Director Peter J. Kuo (Radio Adaptation and Direction), Jake Rodriguez (Sound Design), Karl Lundeberg (Composer), and Daniel Feyer (Music Director).

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

