American Conservatory Theater Unveils Cast And Creative Team For World Premiere Of ||: GIRLS :||: CHANCE :||: MUSIC :

American Conservatory Theater has announced the cast and creative team for ||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :||, a world premiere play with music by A.C.T.-commissioned playwright Eisa Davis.

The production, co-produced with Vineyard Theatre, will be directed by Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and will play a limited engagement at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater, located at 1127 Market Street in San Francisco, from March 12 through April 19, 2026. Press performances are scheduled for March 18 and 19.

Set during one pivotal summer at a prestigious Berkeley girls’ music program, ||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :|| follows four teenagers who collaborate, clash, and improvise amid an undercurrent of looming crisis. By turns comic and melancholy, the play explores friendship, self-discovery, and the role of art-making in precarious times.

The cast includes Gianna DiGregorio Rivera as Clementine, Hillary Fisher as Fax, Naomi Latta as Margot, and Yeena Sung as Rile, with Sharon Shao serving as understudy.

The creative team features scenic designer Nina Ball, Costume Designer Mel Ng, lighting designer Russell H. Champa, sound designer Fan Zhang, dramaturg Joy Meads, casting by Peter Dunn Casting and LeeAnn Dowd, music director Jord Liu, stage manager Leslie M. Radin, and assistant stage manager Megan McClintock.

This production marks the final show directed by Pam MacKinnon during her tenure as Artistic Director of American Conservatory Theater.

Single tickets, priced from $25 to $130, are on sale through the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 and at act-sf.org.

A.C.T. will offer a series of InterACT events in connection with the production, including post-show conversations, a Pride Night, an open-captioned performance, PlayTime workshops, and a pre-show Tasting Night. In addition, A.C.T. will present Girls Play Music, a series of free sidewalk concerts outside the Strand Theater highlighting emerging, young, and female-identified musicians from across the Bay Area, supported by the Svane Family Foundation’s Culture Forward program.

||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :|| is presented as part of A.C.T.’s 2025–26 season and is scheduled to continue its life in New York following its Bay Area premiere.