Alley Theatre Extends Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

The Alley Theatre has extended Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None to run to September 1, 2024. Directed by Elizabeth Williamson, this production celebrates the 30th anniversary of the beloved Summer Chills series, which started in 1994.

Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) beginning today at 10am or by phone (713.220.5700) beginning at noon.

A secluded island, ten strangers, and a deadly game of survival. Experience the tension and drama live on stage as Agatha Christie's classic novel comes to life in a chic cliffside house. The clock is ticking, and the suspense is palpable. The body count rises as the characters grapple with their own secrets and guilt. Can you solve who is behind it all?

