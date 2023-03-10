AXIS Dance Company Commemorates First Anniversary Of Artistic Director

AXIS DANCE COMPANY-one of the nation's most acclaimed ensembles of disabled, non-disabled, and neurodiverse performers-commemorates the first anniversary of Artistic Director Nadia Adame. Under the leadership of Adame and Managing Director Danae Rees, AXIS saw significant and sustained positive growth over the past year.

Highlights include:

Updated Mission and Values Statements to more fully integrate artists, audiences, and participants across the disability spectrum.

Increase of salary for dancers and Rehearsal Director by 30%.

Performed at the first-ever Bold Moves Festival with Cincinnati Ballet.

Choreo-Lab Fellowship for Disabled Choreographers in collaboration with The Joyce Theater. This marks the first time AXIS has facilitated a bi-coastal Choreo-Lab in New York City and San Francisco.

The Joyce Theater co-produced a piece by the award-winning Spanish Choreographer Asun Noales that AXIS presented at their 2022 Home Season, Adelante.

Received the Hewlett 50 Grant in order to develop a new piece intersecting dance and disability robotics.

Lincoln Center presented AXIS's film, Flutter. The film will live on Lincoln Center's YouTube channel as part of a three-year agreement.

AXIS's other dance film, Roots Above Ground, has received eight film awards from festivals around the world, including Silk Road Awards Films at Cannes.



"Starting as a dancer at AXIS in 2001, and now having the honor of serving as Artistic Director, I am thrilled to build upon the road that Founding Member and Artistic Director Judith Smith, Artistic Director Marc Brew, and our community paved for the past 36 years," said Adame. "I strive to broaden AXIS' reach beyond physically integrated dance, and cement AXIS as a hub for movement artistry that celebrates disabled and neurodivergent artists, audiences, and communities of all backgrounds and experiences. As I look towards the future, I aim to increase the company's international presence, commission more disabled choreographers, and expand the our youth engagement programming."



"The opportunity to work closely with Nadia to envision the future of AXIS is so exciting, and I'm glad we can do it together," adds Rees. "AXIS's mission of changing perceptions of dance and disability has always had great synergy with the values I hold in all my work. I believe strongly in maintaining high standards for dance and dance education, broadening the dance audience base, and moving the dance field forward. COVID became a launchpad for AXIS that has seen the company: Make debuts at The Joyce Theatre and soon Jacobs Pillow; unveiled our new fully accessible website; win international awards for our dance film version of Roots Above Ground; reach more of our community through accessible digital dance content, and begin our search for a new permanent home for the company. In collaboration with Nadia and her artistic vision, we're ready for this exciting next chapter."



AXIS will see continued advancement and growth. As part of creating an equitable and inclusive institution, AXIS provided dancers with a two-year contract that includes benefits such as professional development, monthly physical therapy, paid vacation, and more. To further the organization's mission and values, AXIS will reach over 6,000 K-12 students both in-person and virtually through their assembly work that showcases innovative, contemporary choreography and emphasizes collaboration among disabled and non-disabled people.



Exciting performance opportunities will take place throughout 2023, including performing at the world-renowned Jacob's Pillow in July 2023. Additional details on performances will be provided at a later date.