AXIS Dance Company Announces New Season RE:SURGE

After returning to the UK to renew his visa in July 2020, Brew found himself stranded there due to travel restrictions brought about by the pandemic which ultimately led to the realization that living in two places was no longer feasible; re:surge will feature a final new work from Brew (Roots Above Ground) in his capacity as Artistic Director that addresses the potent pull to find home.



Also on the bill, Brew has commissioned a new work from dancer, choreographer and current AXIS' Rehearsal Director Sonsherée Giles,as well as Flora Hereafter: how flowers survive from 2020 Pina Bausch Fellow, Neve.



Succeeding Brew as Artistic Director of the company will be choreographer, writer and performer Nadia Adame who studied ballet and flamenco in her native Spain before embarking on a career that has seen the AXIS Dance Company alum perform with Mikhail Baryshnikov at the Kennedy Center, and featured in works by Bill T. Jones, Arthur Pita and Sonya Delwaide as well as dancing with UK's leading integrated dance company Candoco. The re:surge Home Season will take place at Z Space in San Francisco October 22-23; this will be the company's

first official performances since 2019. A full and detailed press release will be issued after Brew returns from the UK to the Bay Area to begin rehearsals the week of August 23. Brew began working with the company in 2011 and became Artistic Director in 2017; his stewardship culminated in 2019 in the brilliant and surreal Alice in Californiland, an absolute landmark moment in the company's history in terms of production and technology.



"Having all this unexpected time back in the UK with my partner inevitably led us to reconsider and reassess our future. It was an extremely difficult decision but given the circumstances the world continues to face, I decided to move back to the UK to be with Matthew and continue our life together living in the same country. As for AXIS and the Bay Area, they will always have a special place in my heart and I look forward to supporting and collaborating with the company where possible".



Acclaimed International choreographer and AXIS Artistic Director Marc Brew trained as a professional dancer at the Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School and The Australian Ballet School. He has been working in the UK and Internationally for the past 20 years as a director, choreographer, dancer, teacher and speaker; with the Australian Ballet Company, State Theatre Ballet Company of South Africa, Infinity Dance Theatre, CandoCo Dance Company and AXIS Dance Company. Marc was Associate Director with Scottish Dance Theatre, Associate Artistic Director with Ballet Cymru in Wales and was Associate Artist in 2015 at Tramway Theatre in Glasgow.

Since 2008 Marc has been dedicating time to his own choreography with Marc Brew Company and his recent choreographic commissions include Scottish Ballet, Ballet Cymru, YDance, AXIS Dance Company (USA), Candoco Dance Company (UK), Touch Compass (NZ), Amy Seiwert's Imagery (USA), GDance, Scottish Dance Theatre, Greewnwich & Docklands International Festival and City of London Festival (UK). Marc was featured by Time Out Magazine as the best of the new breed of London's Rising Dance Talent and was presented with a Centenary Medal for Outstanding Contribution as a dancer and choreographer. His work Remember When was nominated for an Isadora Duncan Dance Award for Best Performance (individual) and his recent solo work For Now, I Am... was listed in The Guardian's Top 10 Dance Shows for 2016. For more information visit: www.marcbrew.com