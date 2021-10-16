AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN to Open in San Francisco in One Week

At the wake of a Drag Queen tells the story of Courtney Berringers would like to welcome you to her wake! But-make no mistake-this ain't your grandma's funeral. At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen is a one-act play about Blackness, southern queerness, and the fine art of drag. From African Gods and Goddesses to Trina and Whitney Houston, At the Wake thoughtfully uses storytelling, drama and drag to explore identity, illness, and the narratives we construct for ourselves. Come party at the wake. Bring your own heels!

Written by Terry Guest, the show stars Devin Cunningham and Mario Mazzetti. The creative team includes Sebastian Attardo (Builder), Tanika Baptiste (Director), John Fisher (Producer), Wesley Murphy (Sound Design), Rebecca Redmond (Costume Design), Seafus Chatmon (Set Design), Joe Tally (Producer), Vince Thomas (Photographer), Isaac Traister (Stage Manager), Christine U'Ren (Graphics/Ads).

At the Wake of a Drag Queen begins performances October 28-November 14 at