A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, MAME and More to be Performed in 42nd Street Moon's 2020-2021 Season

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon (Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas, Co-Executive Directors) has announced the titles for the Company's upcoming 2020-2021 season. The 2020-2021 season will include A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC (September 24 - October 11, 2020), MAME (December 3 - 20, 2020), THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS (February 11 - 29, 2021), A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING (April 15 - May 2, 2021), WONDERFUL TOWN (May 13 - June 13, 2021) and MY SISTER EILEEN (May 20 - June 13, 2021).

42nd Street Moon's 2020-2021 season will also include RAGTIME In Concert (October 24 and 25, 2020).

"Our 28th Season celebrates some of the greatest Broadway composers - Rodgers and Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, Kander & Ebb, Jerry Herman, and Stephen Sondheim - and a rich Broadway history of shows from 1940 to 2010," said Co-Executive Directors Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas. "This season features characters full of love, hope, defiance, and joy - and their stories will be beautifully told by the incredible talent the Bay Area has to offer."



42nd Street Moon's 2020-2021 season features:

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Directed by Tom Ross

Music Direction by Daniel Thomas

September 24 - October 11, 2020

7-Time Tony Award® Winning Masterpiece

A romantic farce par excellence. Based on the Ingmar Bergman film "Smiles of a Summer Night," couples meet, part, and reunite during a glorious "Weekend in the Country" - all under the watchful eyes of the wry family matriarch and a harmonizing Greek chorus. The beautiful Sondheim score contains his biggest hit in "Send in the Clowns." Part of 42nd Street Moon's SONDHEIM SWEEP.

RAGTIME

IN CONCERT

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Book by Terrence McNally

Directed by Daren A.C. Carollo

Music Direction by Daniel Thomas

October 24 and 25, 2020

8:00 p.m.

1998 Tony Award® Winner ("Best Book Of A Musical," "Best Original Score")

This brilliant musical of early 20th Century America tells the story of an African American couple, a Jewish immigrant and his daughter, and a wealthy suburban family. Based on the 1975 novel by E.L. Doctorow, this tale portrays their struggle with discrimination, inequality and three distinct pursuits of the American Dream. RAGTIME continues Moon's annual Musical in Concert series, featuring a 25-piece onstage orchestra and 40 of the Bay Area's best actor/singers.

MAME

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee

Directed and Choregraphed by Christina Lazo

Music Direction by Sheela Ramesh

December 3 - 20, 2020

3-Time Tony Award® Winner

"Life is a banquet, and most poor sons of bitches are starving to death!" This is the motto of the irrepressible and eccentric Mame Dennis - whose madcap adventures through the 1920s and '30s are chronicled in this fabulous and Tony-winning musical. The classic Jerry Herman score includes "We Need A Little Christmas," "Bosom Buddies," and much more.

THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS

Music by John Kander

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Book by David Thompson

Directed and Choreographed by Brendan Simon

Music Direction by Daniel Alley

February 11 - 29, 2021

12-Time Tony Award® Nominee

The haunting true story of nine African-American teenagers is told in one of the final collaborations of Kander and Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret). Falsely accused of a terrible crime in 1930s Alabama, the men face a corrupt and discriminatory justice system with varying degrees of defiance and hope.

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Walter Bobbie

Directed by Daren A.C. Carollo

Music Direction by Dave Dobrusky

April 15 - May 2, 2021

2-Time Tony Award® Nominee

Oklahoma...The King and I...State Fair...One of the greatest Broadway partnerships and 32 of the greatest Broadway songs - with a twist! Featuring hits from Rodgers and Hammerstein classics as well as their lesser known gems like Pipe Dream and Allegro. You won't want to miss one of the greatest Broadway revues ever written!

WONDERFUL TOWN

Music by Leonard Bernstein

Lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green

Book by Joseph Fields and Jerome Chodorov

Based upon the play My Sister Eileen by Joseph Fields and Jerome Chodorov and the stories by Ruth McKenney

Directed and Choreographed by Lee Ann Payne

Music Direction by Nick Perez

May 13 - June 13, 2021

5-Time Tony Award® Winner (including "Best Musical")

Our Back-to-Back Series continues with the 1953 musical and the 1940 play that inspired it. Two sisters from Ohio arrive in New York with big dreams and get caught up with the colorful denizens of Greenwich Village. WONDERFUL TOWN won the Tony for Best Musical and features a jazzy Bernstein score, including "A Little Bit in Love," "My Darlin' Eileen," and "Conga." In repertory with the 1940 play MY SISTER EILEEN.

MY SISTER EILEEN

By Joseph Fields and Jerome Chodorov

Based on the stories by Ruth McKenney

Directed by Daren A.C. Carollo

May 20 - June 5, 2021

This hilarious 1940s play is based on the autobiographical stories of Ruth McKenney, which also spawned a radio play, two films, and a television series. Aspiring writer Ruth and aspiring actress Eileen arrive in New York and find friendship and love with a variety of oddball characters while struggling to achieve their dreams from their dingy basement apartment. In repertory with the 1953 musical WONDERFUL TOWN

42nd Street Moon celebrates and preserves the art and spirit of the American Musical Theatre. The organization contributes to its evolution and continuing vitality by presenting intimately produced performances of classic and rarely performed musical works. Through productions, educational programs, and community outreach, 42nd Street Moon is committed to increasing the awareness and appreciation of the rich heritage and cultural perspective of the musical theatre and its vast influence on the world stage. For more information, visit: www.42ndstmoon.org.





