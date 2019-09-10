42nd Street Moon's Holiday Musical SCROOGE IN LOVE! Back By Popular Demand

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has announced the full cast and creative team for the 2019 return production of the beloved Holiday musical SCROOGE IN LOVE! A smash-hit sell-out in 2015 (World Premiere) and 2016, SCROOGE IN LOVE! is back by popular demand to delight Moon audiences of all ages.

Featuring music by Larry Grossman, lyrics by Kellen Blair and a book by Duane Pool, the 2019 production of SCROOGE IN LOVE! will once again star Broadway's Jason Graae* (currently appearing as the Wizard in the National Tour of WICKED) as "Ebenezer Scrooge." Moon favorite Dyan McBride returns as Director, with Ken Brill as Music Director and Choreography by Staci Arriaga. 42nd Street Moon's production of SCROOGE IN LOVE! runs from December 4 - 22, 2019 and will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $31 - $72 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

"SCROOGE IN LOVE! is an optimistic, charmingly funny and deeply emotional show," says Director Dyan McBride. "I'm so thrilled to return to direct the show for the fourth time; each time, I fall deeper in love with its glorious score and clever book/lyrics. This piece asks us to think about time in all its manifestations. How do you reconcile the past with the present? What does the future hold? Can you come to terms with regrets and set them right? SCROOGE IN LOVE! comes chock full of all your favorite ghosts and characters from 'A Christmas Carol,' but we start precisely a year after the Dickens' tale. It is a beautiful, humorous show that Bay Area audiences will fall in love with."

Set a year after the events of the Dickens tale, SCROOGE IN LOVE! find a reformed Scrooge looking for his lost love, Belle, and revisiting past, present, and future with hilarious, ghostly friends! Both side-splitting and hopelessly romantic, SCROOGE IN LOVE! is the perfect holiday show for the whole family-and now a cherished San Francisco tradition!



Jason Graae*, who delighted audiences as "Ebenezer Scrooge" in the 2015 and 2016 productions of SCROOGE IN LOVE!, has been lauded by the New York Times for his "manic mischief" and deemed a "frisky clown with a real tenor." Graae has starred on Broadway in A Grand Night for Singing, Falsettos, Stardust, Snoopy!!!, and Do Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect up?. Off- Broadway credits include: Forever Plaid, Olympus on My Mind, All in the Timing, and Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh (Drama Desk Nomination- Best Actor in a Musical) and many more. San Francisco audiences will fondly remember Graae from Moon's Little Me, in which he played the seven roles created by Sid Caesar. He has been heard on many cartoons and, for five and a half years, he was the voice of "Lucky, the Leprechaun" for Lucky Charms Cereal (a balanced part of your complete breakfast).



In addition to Mr. Graae*, the cast of SCROOGE IN LOVE! will include Patrick Brewer as "Ensemble," Kaelin Dalzell as "Ensemble," Chloe Dalzell as "Ensemble," Dresden Davis as "Tiny Tim," Andrea Dennison-Laufer* as "Ghost of Christmas Past," Tucker Gold as "Peter Cratchit," Michael Grasso as "Ensemble," Matt Hammons as "Ghost of Christmas Future/Minister/Dick Wilkins," Adrienne Herro as "Mrs. Cratchit," Edward Hightower* as "Jacob Marley," Lucinda Laughlin as "Ensemble," Simone Lee as "Ensemble," Carmen Lessa as "Ensemble," Miranda Long as "Nora," Jessica Coker Mohr as "Juliana/Mrs. Fezziwig," BRITTNEY MONROE* as "Martha Cratchit," Sean O'Brien as "Bob Cratchit," Matt Skinner as "Young Scrooge," Will Springhorn, Jr.* as "Ghost of Christmas Present," Jenny Villeux as "Belle" and Ted Zoldan as "Fred/Mr. Fezziwig."



In addition to Ms. McBride, Mr. Bill and Ms. Arriaga, the creative team will include Mark Mendelson (Scenic Designer), Michael Palumbo (Lighting Designer), Rebecca Valentino (Costume Designer), Alicia Lerner* (Stage Manager) and Lauren Howry* (Assistant Stage Manager).



*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

SCROOGE IN LOVE! runs about two hours fifteen minutes, including one intermission.

42nd Street Moon's 2019-2020 season will continue with A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER (February 26 - March 15, 2020), THE PAJAMA GAME (April 15 - May 3, 2020), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1981 Musical) (May 13 - June 14, 2020) and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1934 Play) (May 20 - June 7, 2020). The 2019-2020 season also includes the inauguration of two ambitious new programs: the BACK-TO-BACK SERIES and THE SONDHEIM SWEEP.



Subscriptions and more information about 42nd Street Moon are available online at www.42ndstmoon.org.Tickets to HOT MIKADO may be purchased online at www.42ndstmoon.org or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.).





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You