42nd Street Moon's 2022 Gala And Fundraiser RAISE YOU UP! Announced

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has announced that RAISE YOU UP!, the Company's 2022 Annual Gala, will take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA 94111). Guests can choose to attend either a 5:00 p.m. dinner followed by a 7:00 p.m. show, or an 8:30 p.m. show followed by an afterparty.

Hosted by Moon favorites Jason Graae and Klea Blackhurst, RAISE YOU UP! looks to a better, brighter future, where Moon students, artists, audiences, and the Bay Area arts community continue to share in the joy and magic of live theatre. With a cast filled with Moon veterans, Bay Area favorites, and special guests from Broadway and beyond, audiences can look forward to an evening of uplifting performances and optimism for the future of the arts. Funds raised from the Company's Annual Gala support 42nd Street Moon's return to live performances, as well as its MoonSchool education and outreach programs.

Limited seats are available now. Tickets and sponsorships range from $95.00 to $5,000, and may be purchased online at 42ndstmoon.org/gala2022 or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207.

"We have been extremely fortunate to have the support of our artists, audiences, and donors to help Moon keep the doors open during the last two years," says 42nd Street Moons Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. "RAISE YOU UP! is a celebration of the return of live theatre as well as a call to continue raising up the arts and each other."

42nd Street Moon's current 2021-2022 season continues with FUN HOME (April 21 - May 8, 2022) and THE PAJAMA GAME (June 2 - 19, 2022). Single tickets range in price from $35.00 - $76.00 and are available now at 42ndstmoon.org/2021-2022-season. Tickets may be purchased online at www.42ndstmoon.org or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.).

42nd Street Moon tells universal stories through the production of contemporary and classic musical theatre. Moon celebrates humanity's common heart and champion characters who sing their truth. By honoring the best of the past and providing an outlet for the voices of the present, Moon commits to a better future through our programming, education and community outreach.