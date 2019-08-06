42nd Street Moon Presents TITANIC The Musical - In Concert

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon announces the cast and creative team for the upcoming concert presentation of the Tony Award-winning TITANIC, showcasing 70 of the Bay Area's best singers and musicians. TITANIC has a story and book by Peter Stone with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston.

42nd Street Moon's third annual music-in-concert event, TITANIC The Musical - in Concert will kick off Moon's 27th Season at the Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94102) on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $45 and may be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

42nd Street Moon's TITANIC The Musical - in Concert will be directed by Daren A.C. Carollo, with choreography by Rick Wallace and music direction by Daniel Thomas, who also conducts the 25-piece orchestra onstage.

The principal cast for TITANIC The Musical - in Concert will feature Amy Pierce Alvino as "Caroline Neville," John Brown as "J. Bruce Ismay," Andrea Dennison-Laufer as "Kate McGowan," Jake Gale as "Harold Bride," Coley Grundman as "Captain E.J. Smith," Lindsey Meyer as "Kate Mullins," Jack O'Reilly as "Jim Farrell," Heather Orth as "Alice Beane," Daniel Lloyd Pais as "Edgar Beane," PAUL PLAIN as "Thomas Andrews," Lucy Swinson as "Kate Murphey" and Jaron Vesley as "Frederick Barrett." The cast of 45 also includes Patrick Brewer, Peter Budinger, Dani Cheiken, Kimberly Cohan, Chloe Dalzell, Kaelin Dalzell, Charles Evans, Tucker Gold, Michael Grasso, Nicole Helfer, John Hetlzer, Marcia Hetzler, Ron Houk, Daniel Illig, Devin Renee Kelly, Laura Gregory Lind, Justin Lopez, Jennifer Martinelli, Sean McGrory, Bryan Munar, Matt Ono, Danielle Philapil, Jon-David Randle, Mark Robinson, DC Scarpelli, William Schubert, Kevin Singer, Rebecca Thomas, Domonic Tracy, Donna Turner, Keaton Wilkerson and Ted Zoldan.

"After the tremendous success of our concerts of KISMET and FOLLIES," said Co-Executive Director Daniel Thomas, "we are pleased to continue what has now become an annual tradition celebrating the most glorious orchestrations and vocal writing in musical theatre. We are always awed by the level of talent who collaborate with us on these concerts, and TITANIC is no different. Our audiences will be blown away by this incredible cast and orchestra, who will tell this sweeping and tragic tale on a very human level."

Epic and grand, yet surprisingly intimate, TITANIC presents the true story of the "unsinkable" Ship of Dreams as its hopeful passengers sail to America. This gorgeous, Tony Award-winning score comes lushly to life with a 25-piece onstage orchestra and the Bay Area's best vocal talent!

TITANIC runs about two hours fifteen minutes, including one intermission.

42nd Street Moon's 2019-2020 season will continue with full productions of HOT MIKADO (September 25 - October 13, 2019), SCROOGE IN LOVE! (Back by popular demand, December 4 - 23, 2019), A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER (February 26 - March 15, 2020),THE PAJAMA GAME (April 15 - May 3, 2020), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1981 Musical) (May 13 - June 14, 2020) and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1934 Play) (May 20 - June 7, 2020). The 2019-2020 season also includes the inauguration of two ambitious new programs: theBACK-TO-BACK SERIES and THE SONDHEIM SWEEP.

Subscriptions and more information about 42nd Street Moon are available online at www.42ndstmoon.org or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.).

42nd Street Moon celebrates and preserves the art and spirit of the American Musical Theatre. The organization contributes to its evolution and continuing vitality by presenting intimately produced performances of classic and rarely performed musical works. Through productions, educational programs, and community outreach, 42nd Street Moon is committed to increasing the awareness and appreciation of the rich heritage and cultural perspective of the musical theatre and its vast influence on the world stage. For more information, visit:www.42ndstmoon.org.





