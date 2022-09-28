42nd Street Moon Presents GYPSY in Concert

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming concert presentation of the Tony Award-winning GYPSY. GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of legendary burlesque artist Gypsy Rose Lee, features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

GYPSY IN CONCERT will perform on Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Theatre (1 W. Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008), and on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. at The Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102). Tickets are $45 (General Admission) and may be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

42nd Street Moon's GYPSY IN CONCERT will be directed by Daren A.C. Carollo, with choreography by Staci Arriaga and music direction by Daniel Thomas.

The jewel of Broadway's Golden Age, GYPSY boasts an incomparable score, a brilliantly conceived book, and one of the greatest leading roles ever to grace the Broadway stage.

Regarded by many as the finest musical ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success - while secretly yearning for her own.

The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "Small World," and "Together Wherever We Go."

"GYPSY is a masterpiece of American musical theatre - part morality tale, part show-business fable; at once an incredible character study and a reflection of our own foibles; grounded in a true story, but surrounded by the flash and facade of the stage," says Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas.

"And of course, in Mama Rose you have one of the truly great characters ever written for the theatre. When you add the score by Styne and Sondheim - full of songs that drive the story, deepen your understanding of the characters, and yet stand on their own as classic show tunes - you're in for an amazing evening of entertainment.

For our musicals in concert we select pieces that really benefit from being heard with their original, full orchestrations. In a piece like GYPSY, the instruments provide a drive and color to the songs that reflect both the characters singing them as well as the time and place that they exist in. Most lovers of musical theatre agree it's one of the best orchestrations - the overture is regarded as one of the greatest in the canon - and we're excited to bring that sound to the stage.

Over the last five years Moon's concerts have become a favorite event for our San Francisco audiences - so GYPSY felt like a natural fit to bring to another part of the Bay Area. There's so much support for the arts in the South Bay, and the Heritage Theatre is an amazing space in so many respects. We hope that this will begin a long relationship of collaboration and cooperation with our fellow artists and arts organizations in the region."

The cast for GYPSY IN CONCERT will feature Melinda Meeng as "Rose," Will Giammona as "Herbie," Marah Sotelo as "Louise," Danny Cozart as "Jocko/Driver/Weber/Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bougeron-Couchon," Colette Goodman as "Baby June/Ensemble," Chloe Fong as "Baby Louise/Edna Mae," Emery Cozart as "Balloon Girl/Ensemble," Vivienne Davis as "Charlie/Rich Boy/Ensemble," Dresden Davis as "Vladimir/Boy Scout/Ensemble," Erik Davis as "Georgie/Pop/Pastey/Phil," Victoria Stewart Davis as "Mom/Mazeppa/Ensemble," Laurie Strawn as "Mom/Tessie Tura/Waitress/Miss Cratchitt/Renee," Catrina Manahan* as "Dainty June/Ensemble," Kayla Yee as "Betsy Ann/Ensemble," Zanna Wyant as "Mom/Agnes/Electra/Ensemble," Gwen Herndon as "Marjorie May/Ensemble," Katie Maupin as "Geraldine/Ensemble," Edward Im as "Yonkers/Ensemble," Alejandro Eustaquio as "L.A./Ensemble" and Jacob Henrie-Naffaa* as "Tulsa/Ensemble."

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

GYPSY IN CONCERT runs about two hours and thirty minutes, including one intermission.

42nd Street Moon's 2022-2023 season will continue with full productions of ANYTHING GOES (February 23 - March 12, 2023), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (March 23 - April 9, 2023), THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS (May 4 - 21, 2023) and SHE LOVES ME (June 9 - 25, 2023). Subscriptions and more information about 42nd Street Moon are available online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

Tickets to GYPSY IN CONCERT may be purchased online at www.42ndstmoon.org or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.).