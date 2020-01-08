42nd Street Moon Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon (Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas, Co-Executive Directors) has announced the full cast and creative team for the Company's first production of 2020, the critically-acclaimed Tony Award-winning "Best Musical" A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER. Based on a novel by Roy Horniman, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER features a book & lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, and music & lyrics by Steven Lutvak. 42nd Street Moon's production will be directed by Daren A.C. Carollo, with music direction by Daniel Thomas and choreography by Christina Lazo. A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER runs from February 26 - March 15, 2020 at will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, February 29 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $31 - $72 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

"A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER has a little bit of everything - hilarity, romance, and a little bit of suspense - with a score full of clever, witty lyrics and beautiful melodies," said Carollo. "We have an amazing team lined up both onstage and off who will bring you a highly entertaining show."

A perfect blend of farce, romance, and treachery, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER won the Tony for Best Musical in 2014, and we're proud to host the Bay Area professional premiere! When a commoner finds he's eighth in line for an Earldom, he begins fiendishly plotting to move to the top of the heap. With a sparkling score and a crack ensemble cast, this GUIDE is part comedy of manners and part music hall romp-you'll be dying of laughter.

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER follows in the Tony Award-winning footsteps of 42nd Street Moon's production of ONCE, which recently won the Theatre Bay Area Award for "Best Musical."

In addition to Carollo, Thomas and Lazo, the creative team will include Mark Mendelson (Scenic Designer), Rebecca Valentino (Costume Designer) and Alicia Lerner* (Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER runs about two hours and thirty minutes, including one intermission.

42nd Street Moon's 2020 Gala Fundraiser, COME TO THE MOON, will take place on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. at the Palace of Fine Arts (3301 Lyon Street, San Francisco, CA 94123). COME TO THE MOON will feature Tony Award-nominee Emily Skinner (Broadway's SIDE SHOW, THE CHER SHOW, BILLY ELLIOT, THE FULL MONTY, JEKYLL & HYDE and more). All funds raised by the evening's events will benefit one of San Francisco's most venerable theatre companies, including our Capital Campaign to renovate the Gateway Theatre, as well as the expansion of MoonSchool's education and outreach programs, which share the joy and magic of live theatre with hundreds of schoolchildren each year. Single tickets range from $50 - $300, and a limited number of tables (seating ten) are available for $3,000 each. Tickets and tables are available for purchase online at 42ndstmoon.org/gala2020 or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207.

42nd Street Moon's 2019-2020 season will continue with THE PAJAMA GAME (April 15 - May 3, 2020), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1981 Musical) (May 13 - June 14, 2020) and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1934 Play) (May 20 - June 7, 2020). All productions will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). Subscriptions and more information about 42nd Street Moon are available online at www.42ndstmoon.org.Tickets to A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER may be purchased online at www.42ndstmoon.org or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.).

THE TEAM:

Company: The cast of A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER will feature Kevin Singer ("Monty"), Melissa WolfKlain* ("Phoebe"), Christine Capsuto-Shulman* ("Sibella"), Matt Hammons ("D'Ysquith"), Teressa Foss* ("Miss Shingle"/Ensemble), Lee Ann Payne* ("Eugenia"/Ensemble), Noel Escobar (Ensemble), Nick Nakashima (Ensemble), Sean Fenton* (Ensemble), Amanda Johnson* (Ensemble), Nicole Helfer (Ensemble) and Hayley Lovgren (Ensemble).

Book and Lyrics by: Robert L. Freedman

Music and Lyrics by: Steven Lutvak

Based on the Novel by: Roy Horniman

Directed by: Daren A.C. Carollo

Music Director: Daniel Thomas

Choreographed by: Christine Lazo

Scenic Designer: Mark Mendelson

Costume Designer: Rebecca Valentino

Stage Manager: Alicia Lerner*





