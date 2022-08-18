42nd Street Moon Announces 2022-2023 Season

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has announced the Company's upcoming 2023 season, which will include full productions of ANYTHING GOES (February 23 - March 12, 2023), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (March 23 - April 9, 2023), THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS (May 4 - 21, 2023) and SHE LOVES ME (June 9 - 25, 2023).



"We are excited to present a season that celebrates the entire breadth of the musical theatre canon and the diverse stories that musicals tell," says Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. "These are tales of romance, ambition, injustice, and friendship; dramatic stories rooted in history and hilarious song-and-dance. It's a season full of joy and laughter, poignancy and drama - it will truly entertain, challenge, and enrich our audiences and artists."

Subscriptions range in price from $96.00 - $292.00 and will be available beginning August 17, 2022. Single tickets range in price from $35.00 - $78.00, on sale date to be announced.

All 2023 productions will perform at The Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111).

Full cast and creative members will be announced at a later date.

For the most up-to-date information, visit 42ndstmoon.org.

Prior to the start of the Company's mainstage season, 42nd Street Moon will present two staged concerts of EVITA IN CONCERT (September 17 - 24, 2022) and GYPSY IN CONCERT (November 3 - 13, 2022).

"Over the last five years our concert musicals have become a much-anticipated event for our patrons," says Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. "We're pleased to be expanding our Fall concert series by adding a second musical and a second venue! EVITA and GYPSY feature two of the greatest female characters in musical theatre history as well as some of the best music to grace the stage. In addition to returning to the Alcazar Theatre in San Francisco, we are also truly looking forward to bringing our concerts to South Bay audiences at the beautiful Heritage Theatre in Campbell."

General Admission Tickets for EVITA IN CONCERT and GYPSY IN CONCERT are $45 and may be purchased now at 42ndstmoon.org.

EVITA IN CONCERT will perform on September 17 and September 18 at 7:30 p.m. at The Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102), and on September 23 and September 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Theatre (1 W. Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008).

GYPSY IN CONCERT will perform on November 3 and November 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Theatre (1 W. Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008), and on November 12 and November 13 at 7:30 p.m. at The Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102).