WRITE OUT LOUD announces the 12th Annual TwainFest. Twainfest will take place on Saturday, August 21st from 11am - 6pm. This year, Write Out Loud's Twainfest takes place in the brand new location of Heritage County Park, 2455 Heritage Park Row in Old Town. Make your reservations at www.writeoutloudsd/twainfest.

TwainFest, now a tradition for many San Diego families, is an all-day FREE festival celebrating Mark Twain and the literature and culture of 19th Century America. There is something for everyone at this festive old-fashioned gathering.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy, shared "We are so grateful to be emerging from the restrictions of the past 16 months and to be able to engage with the community once again. TwainFest #12 brings families together to spend time away from electronic devices, to have a hands-on experience of the literature, history and culture of 19th century America, enhanced with delightful international folktales. Reading aloud is what we do - we look forward to doing it face to face."

Returning Festival Favorites:

A modified arcade of unique literary games and activities designed especially for TwainFest will entertain players of all ages. Games & activities include: Calaveras Jumping Frog Launch, Frog Toss, Never-ending Story, Election of 1872, Huck Finn's Rope Making, Fishing for Words, Wheel of Fiction, Red Queen's Croquet.

Free books are provided at the Book Emporium to all who participate in 5 or more activities.

Cast and Musicians Include Andrea Agosto, Rhianna Basore, Pamela Brittain Laurence Brown, Jim Chovick, Kandace Crystal, Mark Danisovzsky, Sarah Errington, Dave Fenner, Lillith Freund, Monique Gaffney, Will Harris, Katrina Heil, Steven Lone, Brian Mackey, Paul Maley, Eric Minella, Paul Jacques, Chris Payne, Milena Phillips, Jon Sachs, Connie Terwilliger, Tim West, Travis Rhett Wilson and Eddie Yaroch.

Write Out Loud serves over 23,000 people annually with their core programs: In addition to Twainfest, Write Out Loud presents a six show season of Story Concerts, Voices of Ireland each March, PoeFest - a celebration of Edgar Allan Poe each October, StoryBox Theatre (Kamishibai) for elementary students, Poetry Out Loud for high school students, Ripples From Walden Pond - a one-man play about Henry David Thoreau, Stories for Seniors, Read Imagine Create for teens and, new since March, 2020, Listen to This - daily emails featuring short stories and poetry.