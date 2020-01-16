Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Joél Pérez - KISS MY AZTEC - La Jolla Playhouse

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Jackson Armstrong - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Del Lago Academy

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Wil Bethmann - ANGELS IN AMERICA PARTS 1 & 2, - Cygnet Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

YANI MARIN - KISS MY AZTEC - La Jolla Playhouse

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Amanda Blair - AMERICAN IDIOT - OB Playhouse

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Rachael VanWormer - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Cygnet Theatre

Best Musical (non-professional)

AMERICAN IDIOT - OB Playhouse

Best Musical (professional)

KISS MY AZTEC! - La Jolla Playhouse

Best Play (non-professional)

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - OB Playhouse

Best Play (professional)

PUFFS - The Eastern

Best Touring Show

THE BOOK OF MORMON - Broadway San Diego

Theater of the Year

San Diego Musical Theatre

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You