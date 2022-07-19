Wildsong Productions Presents SPRING AWAKENING Beginning This Week

Wildsong Productions, a San Diego based nonprofit 501(c) community theater group, presents the hit broadway musical, Spring Awakening. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade," Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The musical touches on topics that many other works dare not explore.

Content Warning: Spring Awakening contains, sexual situations, explicit language and scenes depicting violence and suicide.

The incredible cast features Kevin Phan (Melchior), Lark (Wendla), Kannon Gowen (Moritz), Jennika Grace (Ilse), Megan Mattix (Martha), Nick Toscano (Ernst), Tyler Jiles (Hanschen), Roselle Castro (Thea), Leanna Neely (Anna) Noah Zuniga-Williams (Otto), Asher Parsons (Georg), Matthew Sutton (Adult 1), Dawn Zuniga-Williams (Adult 2), Lyric Boothe (Ensemble/Ilse and Martha Cover), Candace Carbajal (Ensemble/Adult Cover), Sarah Blanche (Ensemble/Ernst and Otto Cover), Julia Roskopf (Ensemble/Anna and Thea Cover), Dylan Rose (Ensemble), Morgan Lane (Ensemble/Wendla Cover), Carter Hudson (Ensemble/Hanschen Cover), Kyler Waitley (Moritz Cover), Ryan Sweeney (Melchior Cover).

Co-directors Erik Ramirez and Brooke Aliceon have brought this musical to the stage with grace and beauty while still maintaining the edgy-rock vibe this show needs. The show discusses powerful and sensitive topics that are handled carefully in the show, yet leave the audience with powerful questions to think about. Brooke Aliceon also choreographed the show masterfully and mixes lyrical movement with a rock and roll edge to paint the story being told. Powerhouse vocals led by musical director Leigh Scarritt are beautifully crafted and provide the audience with stunning harmony and storytelling. Lighting designer Shaun Lim has produced some of their best work yet with the beautiful ribbon that ties the entire show together.

Wildsong is currently hosted by the OB Playhouse, which features an intimate space that allows the audience to feel fully immersed and connected to the piece. Do not hesitate to purchase tickets to the show, because it will fill up quickly.