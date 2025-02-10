WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North Coast Repertory Theatre will present WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, a transformative theatrical experience that has captivated audiences nationwide. San Diego favorite Jacque Wilke* brings playwright Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated, Pulitzer Prize finalist to vibrant life, weaving personal narrative with constitutional history in this critically acclaimed production. Through masterful storytelling and unexpected humor, the play invites audiences to examine America's founding document through a contemporary lens, creating an unforgettable evening of theater that resonates long after the final bow. This play has been produced all over the country and makes its San Diego premiere at North Coast Rep.

Under the astute direction of Shana Wride, the exceptional cast features Jacque Wilke*, Andrew Oswald*, Genevieve Tai, and Em Danque. The production showcases the artistry of an accomplished design team: Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Evan Eason (Sound Design), Audrey Casteris (Props Design), and Evelyn G. Myers* serves as Production Manager, with Ali Flores as Production Assistant and Ashton Botts as Dramaturg.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME previews begin on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Opening Night is set for Saturday, March 1, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, Feb. 26, to Sunday, March 23, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, March 19. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for March 7.

Comments