Video: Watch Songs From San Diego Musical Theatre's HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

Play it the company way, and get your ticket to come see "How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying" at San Diego Musical Theatre running from now until March 1st! Big business means big laughs in this delightfully clever lampoon of life on the corporate ladder.

A satire of big business and all it holds sacred, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook called How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant “company man,” the office party, backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love. It’s just another day at the office.