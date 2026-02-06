Fiasco Theater's BARTLEBY Extended at The Old Globe

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Old Globe will present a one-week extension for the Globe-commissioned world premiere of Fiasco Theater’s Bartleby, adapted by Noah Brody and Paul L. Coffey, from Herman Melville’s “Bartleby, the Scrivener.” This wildly theatrical rediscovery of one of American literature’s most indelible short stories is directed by Emily Young.

Performances begin February 20, 2026, and are now extended through March 22, 2026, with the opening on Thursday, Feb. 26, in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Tickets for the extension are now available at TheOldGlobe.org.

Set in the buttoned-up world of an 1850s law firm but infused with the spirit of “The Office” and the absurdity of Samuel Beckett, Fiasco Theater’s Bartleby is a hilarious and haunting reflection on work, will, and what happens when one mild-mannered employee refuses to go along with the program. “I would prefer not to,” says Bartleby—and chaos erupts.

The cast of Fiasco Theater’s Bartleby includes Michael Crane as Bartleby, Myka Cue as Ginger Snap, Matt Dallal as Turkey, Andy Grotelueschen as The Lawyer, and Devin E. Haqq as Nippers.

Bartleby understudies include Madi Goff (u/s Ginger Snap and Nippers), Conner Keef (u/s Bartleby), Jon Lorenz (u/s The Lawyer), and Shalyn Welch (u/s Turkey).



Also joining Brody, Coffey, and Young as part of the creative team are Lawrence E. Moten III (Scenic Design); Emily Rebholz (Costume Design); Reza Behjat (Lighting Design); Uptown Works – Bailey Trierweiler, Daniela Hart, andNoel Nichols (Sound Design); Chelsey Arce (Movement); Emmelyn Thayer (Voice and Text); and Amanda Salmons(Production Stage Manager).

