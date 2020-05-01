VIDEO: Tune Into Session 9 of The Old Globe's COMMUNITY VOICES Playwriting Workshop

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Old Globe has released its 9th session of its free playwriting workshop, Community Voices.

Community Voices: Interactive workshops dedicated to the process of creating short plays inspired by personal experiences. No experience required, only the desire to learn and share your own stories. Hosted by Arts Engagement Programs Manager Katherine Harroff and two Teaching Artists.

The program began March 26 and ran every Tuesday and Thursday at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time for a total of nine sessions, live on The Old Globe Arts Engagement's Facebook page.

