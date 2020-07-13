VIDEO: North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents Conversation With Amanda Sitton

North Coast Repertory Theatre continues its Theatre Conversations series with Amanda Sitton.

Amanda Sitton - Selected theater credits include: Aubergine, The Oldest Boy, Road to Mecca, Doubt (SD Theatre Critics Circle Craig Noel Award Outstanding Featured Performance) A Christmas Carol (San Diego Rep), Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Don't Dress For Dinner, Voice of the Prairie, Collected Stories, Amy's View (North Coast Rep), Maple and Vine, Glass Menagerie, It's A Wonderful Life (Cygnet Theater, Resident Artist) Comedy of Errors, Golden Boy (SD Theatre Critics Circle Craig Noel Award Outstanding Lead Performance), Sailor's Song (New Village Arts), Fair Use, Torch Song Trilogy (Diversionary Theater), Ms. Sitton received her BA in Theatre from UCSD.

