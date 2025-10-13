Video: Leo Roberts And The Cast Of HUZZAH! Perform 'Song Of Roland'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Old Globe has released a new video of Leo Roberts and the cast performing “Song of Roland” from Huzzah!, the world premiere musical comedy by Tony-nominated writing team Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe, directed by Annie Tippe. The production is now running through October 19, 2025, by special arrangement with No Guarantees Productions.

Set at a modern-day Renaissance Faire, Huzzah! tells a comic and heartfelt story of knights, pirates, poets, and peasants whose lives intertwine in a world of rivalry, romance, and revelry. With Benjamin and O’Keefe’s signature wit, the show combines clever lyricism, bold comedy, and irresistible music in a sharp and spirited celebration of creative community.

The principal cast includes Josh Breckenridge as Inigo Johnson, Anthony Chatmon II as Gareth, Peyton Crim as Wayland Smith, Matt DaSilva as Troubadour Tim, Cailen Fu as Kate Mirandola, Allison Guinn as Lady Eve, Liisi LaFontaine as Gwen Mirandola, Mike Millan as Juan Diego Santiago de Fuensalida, Kevin Pariseau as Sir John Thomas Morningwood, Leo Roberts as Sir Roland Prowd, Kate Shindle as Anne Bonny the Pirate Queen, and Lance Arthur Smith as Johnny Mirandola.

The ensemble features Michael Cusimano, Beth Stafford Laird, Michelle Lauto, Tatiana Lofton, and Aaron Michael Ray, with swings Berto Fernández, Max Antonio Gonzalez, Sophia LaRosh, and Katheryne Penny.

The creative team includes choreography by Katie Spelman, orchestrations by Ben Green, music direction by Alejandro Senior, and music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Scenic design is by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Haydee Zelideth, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Connor Wang, and wig design by Earon Chew Nealy. Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum serves as fight director, Emmelyn Thayer as voice and dialect coach, and the associate team includes Hayley Goldenberg (associate director), Kelsey Burns (associate choreographer), and Elizabeth Doran (associate music supervisor). Casting is by The Telsey Office (Bethany Knox, CSA, and Jimmy Larkin), with Michael Passaro as production stage manager.

Tickets for Huzzah! are on sale now.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP