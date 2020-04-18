VIDEO: Benjamin Scheuer Performs 'Weather the Storm' from THE LION

Benjamin Scheuer performed his acclaimed solo musical The Lion at The Old Globe in 2016. Now he performs one of the show's songs, "Weather the Storm," for Globe audiences.

When the curtain falls, where do the artists go? Act Breaks reveals the answer. This special series offers exclusive video content providing an intimate connection with your favorite Old Globe Theatre makers. Act Breaks checks in with actors, writers, directors, and artisans to see what they are up to during this Great Intermission. Each artist will share what's foremost in their hearts and minds: a song, a message about why theatre matters, or just a hello to their friends and supporters at the Globe.

Stay tuned to The Old Globe's YouTube and other social media channels for more exclusive Act Breaks videos!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You