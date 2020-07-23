VIDEO: Barry Edelstein Dives into Early Sonnets on THINKING SHAKESPEARE LIVE!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Old Globe has released a new episode of Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets!

In this episode, Barry Edelstein dives into the Bard's early sonnets.

Check out the video below!

Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! is an ideal introduction to Shakespeare for families and young audiences, as well as an exciting new look at the playwright for Bardophiles. Shakespeare's 154 sonnets, each only 14 lines long, contain some of his most beautiful and moving language. This half-hour, "social-distance" version of Thinking Shakespeare Live! introduces the sonnets and then delves into one masterpiece of the form, exploring its language and how it works, and how it relates to Shakespeare's work for the stage.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You