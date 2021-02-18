UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents TOWN HALL

Town Hall is simultaneously an epic exploration and a plain old room to gather. Four actors playing searching characters, or maybe just themselves, guide us in dreaming... From the comfort of our own living rooms, the performers offer us brutally honest conversation, memories of joy, secrets of shame, challenging questions, and their heart songs to reimagine how we behave in the theatre and the world. During a pandemic, can we even acknowledge all the suffering occurring around the world? If we try, do we have any belief left in us to imagine a brighter future? Can we still dream? Can we begin to form a plan for a better world? Town Hall questions how we are "us" and how we can move forward after all that's happened.

The performance dates for Town Hall are February 18th, 19th, and 20th at 7:30 pm PST. Performances will be presented live via Zoom. The Zoom room will open at 7:10PM and you are welcome to enter with videos on to mingle with cast and audience until the show begins at 7:30PM. While you can view this production from any device with the zoom app downloaded, this production is best viewed from a laptop or desktop computer over a tablet, phone, or television. More information can be found at: https://theatre.ucsd.edu/season/town-hall.html

WARNING: this performance contains Flashing Lights.

The cast includes Taiwo Sokan (A), Leovina Charles (B), Natalia Quintero-Riestra (E), Sabrina Liu (S).

The creative team and production staff includes Cambria Herrera (Director), Allison Bailey (Production Stage Manager), Jared Halsell (ASM), Valeria Avina (ASM), Michael Wogulis (Scenic Designer), Salvador Zamora (Sound Designer), Harrison Foster (Lighting Designer), Zoë Amaris (Costume Designer).