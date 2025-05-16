Two San Diego Theatres Join Forces to Present New Productions of Jonathan Larson's RENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Diversionary Theatre and New Village Arts have announced a dynamic new partnership to produce two productions of Jonathan Larson's iconic rock musical RENT, set to hit the stage at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center in Carlsbad from October 31, 2025 to December 24, 2025 and at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights from May 21, 2026 to June 14, 2026.

This powerful collaboration brings together two of the region's most innovative theatre companies to produce two distinct versions of Jonathan Larson's unforgettable musical. RENT, which redefined Broadway when it premiered in 1996, explores themes of love, loss, creativity, and community in the face of adversity—messages that continue to resonate deeply with audiences today.

“We are excited to be in partnership with our friends at New Village Arts to bring RENT to two San Diego stages at this moment in time—a show that has always resonated deeply with our community and feels more relevant now than ever. RENT reminds us of the power of chosen family, the urgency of love, and the resilience of those living on the margins. In a time of renewed attacks on LGBTQIA+ rights and access to healthcare and housing, this musical remains a rallying cry for compassion and justice. While each of our productions will have its own distinct vision, this shared moment underscores just how vital this story continues to be—and how two different theatres can uniquely reflect its impact through their own lenses,” Jenny Case, Executive Director of Diversionary.

“This partnership is about more than two productions of RENT in San Diego. This is about recognizing the need to tell this story at this particular time in our nation's history. We couldn't be prouder to collaborate with Diversionary Theatre on this” added Kristianne Kurner, Executive Artistic Director of New Village Arts.

Directed at Diversionary by Artistic Director Sherri Eden Barber and at New Village Arts by Kym Pappas, the two productions will feature a cast and crew drawn from each companies' artistic communities, and will be unique to each theatre, with their own concepts, casts, and design elements, but support each other through marketing and resources. Patrons will be invited to experience both productions at opposite ends of San Diego County. Both organizations will also include educational programming, talkbacks, and community outreach initiatives to engage local audiences in the show's themes of resilience and social justice.

“RENT has always been about community, urgency, and the raw pulse of living in the moment. Staging it at Diversionary Theatre as an immersive, multi-space experience brings that spirit to life like never before. Right now, when so many are reevaluating connection, purpose, and resilience, this production invites audiences to step inside the world of these characters and to move with them, feel with them, and rediscover what it means to truly live and love in uncertain times. It's not just a show; it's a shared, living experience,” says Artistic Director Sherri Eden Barber, about Diversionary's vision of the production.

Artist Statement from NVA Director Kym Pappas: “RENT is not passive theatre; it requires an act of participation from its audience. It is intimate and urgent and demands presence. In these very uncertain and demanding times it is my hope that it will remind us all to see beyond our differences… to reach out to each other and find community… and choose love, even when it all feels impossible. RENT reminds us that together is the only way we're going to survive.”

RENT

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Produced by New Village Arts and Directed by Kym Pappas

October 31, 2025 - December 24, 2025

Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center

2787 State Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

Tickets will be available soon at newvillagearts.org

Produced by Diversionary Theatre and Directed by Sherri Eden Barber

May 21, 2026 to June 14, 2026

Diversionary Theatre

4545 Park Blvd

San Diego, CA 92116

Tickets will be available soon at Diversionary.org

