Theatre School at North Coast Rep Presents A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents A Charlie Brown Christmas. When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees among everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas tree fails, he needs Linus' help to discover the real meaning of Christmas.

Featured in the cast are Jackson Kampf, Lily Chen, Ella Darlington, Henri Tanghe, Victoria Baltzer, Eliana Mottla, Connor Overton, Ella Lombardi, Lila Winslow, Macy Viemeister, Kaden Courey, Jetta Dohrenwend, Hailey Topolovac, Ari Trette, Dottie Monahan, Kaylin Poblete, and Phillip Korth.

Performances are December 19-22, 2019

December 19th: 10AM & 5:30PM, 2019

December 20th: 10AM & 5:30PM, 2019

December 21st: 11AM & 5:30PM, 2019

December 22nd: 2PM, 2019



Ticket prices are regularly $16.00 for adults and $12.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 18, and active military. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Call (858) 481-1055 or visit

www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Now in its 37th season, North Coast Repertory Theatre has grown from a community theatre to a nationally recognized non-profit professional regional theatre. The Theatre School @NorthCoastRep has grown along with it. From a single children's play put on during the first season, the Theatre School now stages five productions annually and reaches nearly 2000 students per year. The Theatre School provides classes, workshops, and summer camps, operating throughout the year in North County San Diego. The Theatre School offers quality arts instruction and training to local students ages 4-19. Theatre School Director Ben Cole strives to make that training as accessible and inspiring to students as possible through full and partial scholarships to economically challenged students. The Theatre School teaches skills that promote a lifelong passion for the arts whether students seek to pursue a career in theatre or simply to apply the confidence and creative self expression they have gained to excel in any profession.





