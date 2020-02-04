The Old Globe Held its Annual Meeting, Electing New Board Member for 2020 Fiscal Year
The Old Globe's Annual Meeting was held on Monday, February 3, 2020 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Board Chair Nicole A. Clay welcomed the members of The Old Globe Board of Directors along with donors, subscribers, and guests, and announced the newly elected Directors serving three-year terms. Globe senior staff members presented highlights of the 2019 fiscal year, and Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and Managing Director Timothy J. Shields spoke about the future of the Globe and its place in the San Diego community.
It was announced that Ann Davies will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors for a two-year term, succeeding Clay. The 2020 Executive Committee will consist of Davies (Chair), Nicole A. Clay (Immediate Past Chair), Donald L. Cohn (Past Chair, Ex Officio), Elaine Bennett Darwin (Past Chair, Ex Officio), Harold W. Fuson, Jr. (Past Chair, Ex Officio), Sheryl White (Past Chair, Ex Officio), Vicki L. Zeiger (Past Chair, Ex Officio), Evelyn Olson Lamden (Vice Chair, Nominating), Paula Powers (Secretary and Vice Chair, Development), Anthony S. Thornley (Treasurer), Terry Atkinson, Stephanie R. Bulger, Ph.D., Peter J. Cooper, Pamela A. Farr, Sue Sanderson, Karen L. Sedgwick, Jean Shekhter, and Karen Tanz.
Clay also announced that the following candidates identified by the Globe's Nominating Committee were formally elected to serve three-year terms on the Board of Directors: Nishma Held, Susan Hoehn, Stella Larsen (completing Dean Thompson's term), and Pamela Maudsley-Merrill (Globe Guilders President, Ex Officio).
Directors returning for additional three-year terms beginning in 2020 include Sean T. Anthony, Nicole A. Clay, Elaine Bennett Darwin, Pamela Farr, Robert Foxworth, Harold W. Fuson, Jr., Jack Galloway, Daphne H. Jameson, Keven Lippert, Noelle Norton, Ph.D., Paula Powers, Karen L. Sedgwick, Jean Shekhter, Karen Tanz, Michael Taylor, Evelyn Mack Truitt, Sheryl White, Karin Winner, and Vicki L. Zeiger.
Directors currently serving three-year terms during 2020 include Mary Beth Adderley, Jules Arthur, Terry Atkinson, Stephanie R. Bulger, Ph.D., Donald L. Cohn, Ellise Coit, Peter J. Cooper, Ann Davies, George S. Davis, Mark Delfino, Silvija Devine, Richard J. Esgate, Jo Ann Kilty, Evelyn Olson Lamden, Sheila Lipinsky, Thomas Melody, David Jay Ohanian, Sandra Redman, Sue Sanderson, Scott W. Schmid, Rhona Thompson, Anthony S. Thornley, Debra Turner, Jordine Von Wantoch, Pamela J. Wagner, Reneé Wailes, Muffy Walker, and Lynne Wheeler.
Board members Ruben Islas, Jacqueline Lewis, Kim Neapole (Immediate Past Globe Guilders President, Ex Officio), and Dean Thompson concluded their service and were honored for their outstanding commitment to The Old Globe.
