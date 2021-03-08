The Old Globe Announces the Return of GLOBE LEARNING

The Old Globe has announced the return of Globe Learning, our professional development program for theatre practitioners. Due to COVID-19, Globe Learning was placed on hiatus for the 2020 season. As it makes its return for 2021, the program will now offer free-of-charge professional development opportunities to theatre practitioners and educators in the San Diego area.

"To once again offer Globe Learning makes us feel excited and like we are getting closer to meeting in person," stated Associate Artistic Director and Director of Arts Engagement Freedome Bradley-Ballentine . "The best way to create a talented local artist pool is to support the artists in our community through jobs and professional development. Globe Learning benefits artists by providing tools, sharpening skills, and offering communities a venue to connect and network. I want to highlight that Globe Learning is also consistent with the commitments to equity and inclusion articulated in our Social Justice Roadmap, so we are making this program as widely accessible as possible."

Globe Learning provides professional development opportunities for local theatre community of actors, directors, teaching artists, and educators, connecting them with visiting artists from our season, strengthening the community network of theatre makers, and supporting and advancing participant skills in theatre making, engagement, and performance.

Join us for these workshops, where you will learn from experts in the field, connect with colleagues, and gain practical knowledge to expand your theatre-making skills, all in a shared virtual space. All of these events are free and will be privately hosted on Zoom. Participants must register through our website www.theoldglobe.org/arts-engagement/globe-learning . Class size is limited.

March 20, 2021, 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon PT: For Teaching Artists: Video Production Boot Camp with facilitator and Globe Teaching Artist Jake Millgard and guest artist and videographer Eboni Harvey.

This will be a practitioner-friendly tutorial for teaching artists to learn the ins and outs of basic video production. Topics will include vocal and physical tips for recording; framing, eyeline, and equipment setup techniques; getting the most out of phone video settings; and simple editing tips.

June 12, 2021: For Directors: Directing for Online Productions

September 18, 2021: For Educators: Building a Sensory-Friendly Theatre Classroom

December 11, 2021: For Performers: Restorative Practice for Performing Artists

These professional-development workshops are supported by The Ann Davies Fund for Teaching Artists, The James Irvine Foundation, and Qualcomm. Digital programs at The Old Globe are supported by the Peggy and Robert Matthews Foundation.

Financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego.

Note: All in-person Globe productions and events have been postponed until further notice; all dates are subject to change. In the meantime, the Globe recently announced a new 2021 lineup of programming, including free online work to continue reaching the San Diego community, and in-person shows when we are able to return to our theatres in Balboa Park.

Hamlet: On the Radio will air in partnership with KPBS beginning April 23. The Globe's Barry Edelstein directs this audio revival of the Globe's 2017's smash-hit production of Shakespeare's exhilarating tragedy. Associated free programs include Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book, the latest installment of Edelstein's popular series; the online exhibit Shakespeare in San Diego: The Virtual Experience; our sixth annual Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare! AXIS event; Vicki and Carl Zeiger Virtual Insights Seminars; and the return of On Book: The Old Globe 's Shakespeare Reading Group.

Current online arts engagement programs include AETV Theatre Shorts mini-lessons; Community Voices: Comedy Edition writing workshops; new middle school and high school Globe to Go focused resources, a part of School in the Park, which offers free downloadable K-5 resources for teaching; season 3 of Reflecting Shakespeare TV, a digital version of the transformative initiative offered at prisons; the exploration of modern poetry The Poet's Tree; Creative Youth Studio, a series of professional development opportunities for youth and high-school theatre enthusiasts; collaborative Mad Libs-style program Word Up!; the AXIS events Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare! and Día de Muertos/Day of the Dead; and another year of the Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio and Theatre Design Studio for high school students and recent graduates.

The Globe recently presented its 2021 Classical Directing Fellowships, the 2021 Powers New Voices Festival, and a virtual production of A Midsummer Night's Dream with The Old Globe and University of San Diego Graduate Theatre Program.