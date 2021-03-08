The Old Globe Announces the Return of GLOBE LEARNING
Globe Learning provides professional development opportunities for local theatre community of actors, directors, teaching artists, and educators.
The Old Globe has announced the return of Globe Learning, our professional development program for theatre practitioners. Due to COVID-19, Globe Learning was placed on hiatus for the 2020 season. As it makes its return for 2021, the program will now offer free-of-charge professional development opportunities to theatre practitioners and educators in the San Diego area."To once again offer Globe Learning makes us feel excited and like we are getting closer to meeting in person," stated Associate Artistic Director and Director of Arts Engagement Freedome Bradley-Ballentine. "The best way to create a talented local artist pool is to support the artists in our community through jobs and professional development. Globe Learning benefits artists by providing tools, sharpening skills, and offering communities a venue to connect and network. I want to highlight that Globe Learning is also consistent with the commitments to equity and inclusion articulated in our Social Justice Roadmap, so we are making this program as widely accessible as possible."
Globe Learning provides professional development opportunities for local theatre community of actors, directors, teaching artists, and educators, connecting them with visiting artists from our season, strengthening the community network of theatre makers, and supporting and advancing participant skills in theatre making, engagement, and performance.Join us for these workshops, where you will learn from experts in the field, connect with colleagues, and gain practical knowledge to expand your theatre-making skills, all in a shared virtual space. All of these events are free and will be privately hosted on Zoom. Participants must register through our website www.theoldglobe.org/arts-engagement/globe-learning. Class size is limited.
- March 20, 2021, 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon PT: For Teaching Artists: Video Production Boot Camp with facilitator and Globe Teaching Artist Jake Millgard and guest artist and videographer Eboni Harvey.
This will be a practitioner-friendly tutorial for teaching artists to learn the ins and outs of basic video production. Topics will include vocal and physical tips for recording; framing, eyeline, and equipment setup techniques; getting the most out of phone video settings; and simple editing tips.
- June 12, 2021: For Directors: Directing for Online Productions
- September 18, 2021: For Educators: Building a Sensory-Friendly Theatre Classroom
- December 11, 2021: For Performers: Restorative Practice for Performing Artists
These professional-development workshops are supported by The Ann Davies Fund for Teaching Artists, The James Irvine Foundation, and Qualcomm. Digital programs at The Old Globe are supported by the Peggy and Robert Matthews Foundation.Financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.
Note: All in-person Globe productions and events have been postponed until further notice; all dates are subject to change. In the meantime, the Globe recently announced a new 2021 lineup of programming, including free online work to continue reaching the San Diego community, and in-person shows when we are able to return to our theatres in Balboa Park.Hamlet: On the Radio will air in partnership with KPBS beginning April 23. The Globe's Barry Edelstein directs this audio revival of the Globe's 2017's smash-hit production of Shakespeare's exhilarating tragedy. Associated free programs include Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book, the latest installment of Edelstein's popular series; the online exhibit Shakespeare in San Diego: The Virtual Experience; our sixth annual Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare! AXIS event; Vicki and Carl Zeiger Virtual Insights Seminars; and the return of On Book: The Old Globe's Shakespeare Reading Group. Current online arts engagement programs include AETV Theatre Shorts mini-lessons; Community Voices: Comedy Edition writing workshops; new middle school and high school Globe to Go focused resources, a part of School in the Park, which offers free downloadable K-5 resources for teaching; season 3 of Reflecting Shakespeare TV, a digital version of the transformative initiative offered at prisons; the exploration of modern poetry The Poet's Tree; Creative Youth Studio, a series of professional development opportunities for youth and high-school theatre enthusiasts; collaborative Mad Libs-style program Word Up!; the AXIS events Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare! and Día de Muertos/Day of the Dead; and another year of the Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio and Theatre Design Studio for high school students and recent graduates. The Globe recently presented its 2021 Classical Directing Fellowships, the 2021 Powers New Voices Festival, and a virtual production of A Midsummer Night's Dream with The Old Globe and University of San Diego Graduate Theatre Program. When the Globe's three stages open once again, there will be an exciting season of new works, classic plays, and thrilling musicals. The Summer Shakespeare Festival in the Globe's famed outdoor Festival Theatre will feature William Shakespeare's masterful comedic take on the battle of the sexes, The Taming of the Shrew, and the American tribal love-rock musical Hair; with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot, directed by James Vásquez and choreographed by Rickey Tripp. In the Globe's two indoor theatres there will be Alice Childress's American classic Trouble in Mind directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg; the Globe-commissioned world premiere musical The Gardens of Anuncia, inspired by the life story of Broadway legend Graciela Daniele, who directs and choreographs, with book, music, and lyrics by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa; the world premiere of Mansa Ra's Globe-commissioned play Shutter Sisters, directed by Donya K. Washington; and the world premiere play El Borracho by Tony Meneses, directed by Edward Torres. Programs and videos archived on our website at www.TheOldGlobe.org and on our YouTube channel, available for viewing at any time from the comfort of your home, including the world premiere of Bill Irwin's In-Zoom; The Old Globe Coloring Book; a free commissioned short-plays project Play At Home; outreach from familiar Globe artists in Act Breaks and Flashbacks; Soap It Up with students from The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program; and Barry Edelstein's hit presentation Thinking Shakespeare Live! and his series Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! Archived arts engagement programs include the Community Voices playwriting workshop and its Spanish-language version Voces de la Comunidad; Behind the Curtain and its offshoots, the Spanish-language Detrás del Telón, Behind the Curtain: Technical Assistance forum, and Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest; check-in program with Globe-commissioned writers Playwrights Unstuck; and The Living Room Play Workshop.