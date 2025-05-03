The Old Globe Announces Cast for ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe has just announced the full cast and creative team for William Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well. Two-time Obie Award-winner Peter Francis James (Public Theater’s Stuff Happens, Classic Stage Company’s The Maids, Broadway’s The Merchant of Venice with Al Pacino, Broadway’s Present Laughter with Kevin Kline) directs a cast of 22. All’s Well That Ends Well, one of the Bard’s wittiest comedies, kicks off The Old Globe’s 2025 Summer Shakespeare Festival under the stars in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre.

Helena is in love with the aristocrat Bertram, while he’s more interested in running off to war than in romance. But strong-willed Helena can’t be deterred, and as she moves mountains and conjures miracles to gain his affection, the play winds into flights of hilarity and passion. Clever and charming, this romantic comedy is the perfect night of theatre under the stars.

“It’s a joy to return to one of my favorite Shakespeare plays, All’s Well That Ends Well, last produced at the Globe in 2007,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “When you’re a great Shakespeare theatre, you have 36 wonderful plays to choose from and sometimes it takes a while to get to the lesser-known titles. All’s Well may not be as famous as Romeo and Juliet, but it’s every bit as satisfying. A play about unrequited love, the expectations of family, and the terrible hazards of being a boastful braggart, it’s both hilariously funny and also very poignant. That it’s being directed this summer by one of America’s great classical actors and leading Shakespeareans, Peter Francis James in his Globe debut, is an extra bonus. This will be a memorable summer of Shakespeare for sure.”

The cast for All’s Well That Ends Well includes, in alphabetical order, Barzin Akhavan (Broadway’s The Kite Runner, Classic Stage Company’s Macbeth) as Parolles, Gabriel Brown (Goodspeed Opera House’s Billy Elliot: The Musical, National Tour of Les Misérables) as Bertram, Alma Cuervo (Broadway’s On Your Feet, Cabaret) as Widow of Florence, Arthur Hanket (The Old Globe’s The Two Gentlemen of Verona, North Coast Rep’s Moon Over Buffalo) as Lafew, Matthew J. Harris (Shakespeare Theatre Company’s King Lear, Classical Theatre of Harlem’s Malvolio) as Lavatch, Ismenia Mendes (Lincoln Center’s Marys Seacole, Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black”) as Helena, Tom Nelis (Broadway and film of Girl from the North Country, Broadway’s Indecent) as King of France, and Mary Lou Rosato (Broadway’s Once Upon a Mattress, The Acting Company’s The School of Scandal – Drama Desk Award) as Countess of Roussillon.

The cast also includes students in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program: Danny Adams as Interpreter, Courtier, Soldier, u/s Bertram; Kevin Alicea-Minor as Lord Dum, u/s Parolles; Lance D. Bush as Courtier, Soldier, u/s King of France; Trevor Butler as Courtier, Soldier, u/s Rinaldo/Astringer; Madi Goff as Lord Dee; Chris Hathaway as Florencia, Courtier, Soldier, u/s Mariana; Stephanie Hinck as Courtier, Soldier u/s Helena; Conner Keef as Duke of Florence, Courtier, Soldier u/s Lafew/Interpreter; Susane Lee as Courtier, Soldier, u/s Diana/Florencia; Erick Lindsey as Rinaldo, Courtier, Soldier, u/s Lavatch; Angelynne Pawaan as Diana; Akoni Steinmann as Astringer, Courtier, Soldier, u/s Lord Dum; Lisa Villamil as Mariana, u/s Countess Roussillon; and Shayln Welch as Courtier, Soldier, u/s Lord Dee/Widow of Florence.

