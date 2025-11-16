THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD Comes to the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present a show with bubbling energy and comedic buffoonery in this British Pantomime version of The Adventures of Robin Hood as its next student production.

A bright new panto version of the Robin Hood story, crammed with fresh comedy routines, snappy dialogue, and modern references. A talking tree in a haunted forest, a hero bent on helping the poor, and an hilarious step aerobics routine with Maid Marian and her friends make this a panto experience to remember. Oh, and what exactly does the "a" stand for in Alan a Dale's name? Plenty of heroes to cheer for and nasty villains to boo, and where else can you see a pantomime horse disguised as a pantomime cow? Plus, is that really a giant rabbit in the archery contest? This is without doubt one of the funniest and most original Robin Hood scripts on the market. Robin Hood is a pantomime full of side-splitting jokes, beautiful costumes, catchy songs, comedy, dancing, and audience participation.

All the family can cheer, boo, hiss, and laugh as Robin comes up against the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham and his sidekick, Denchman the Henchman.

Can he overthrow the mean, money-grabbing tyrant? Will he win the archery contest and win the prize? Will he get to marry the beautiful Maid Marian? Will his hapless mother, Dame Dora, manage to find love? Will King Richard save the day?

Director Benjamin Cole is delighted to share the silly Monty Python style production of this classic tale. "We're constantly laughing as we work through this script," Cole confides. Assistant Director Steve Smith adds, "The students are discovering unique ways to exaggerate their characters while growing more confident in their choices." The show runs a daring 90 minutes with one intermission and aims to excite audiences throughout. Additional production staff includes Sound Designer, Melanie Chen Cole; Stage Manager, Benedict Heaps; Production Intern, Milo Jared, and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and seven student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups.

Featured in the cast are (Stewart Armstrong, Poway; Conor Buffini, Carlsbad; Simone Cho, Carmel Valley; Izzy Cruz, Carlsbad; Benedict Heaps, Normal Heights; Theodora Hoyle, Del Mar; Milo Jared, San Diego; Kaia Minasian, Rancho Santa Fe; Gabriela Neira, Carmel Valley; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Steve Smith, Normal Heights; Phoebe Thomas, San Marcos; and Maeve Zavattero, Carlsbad.

Performances are December 11th through December 14th in North Coast Repertory Theatre's Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times at 5:30pm December 11th, 12th, and 13th, and 2pm December 13th and 14th.