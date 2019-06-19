The 2019 Globe Gala WHERE BLACK TIE MEETS TIE-DYE Announced

It's all happening as The Old Globe throws the party of the year-the 2019 Globe Gala, Where Black Tie Meets Tie-Dye, on Saturday, September 21, in support of the theatre's arts engagement and artistic programs. The get-down fun will be on the Globe's Copley Plaza, as Cameron Crowe's Oscar-winning movie Almost Famous returns to its home city reimagined as a world-premiere musical. Globe Board members Ellise Coit and Karen Tanz serve as Co-Chairs.



The can't-miss black-tie and tie-dye event will begin at 6:00 p.m. with roadies and fans alike gathering around craft tables loaded with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a surprise guest performance, to be announced at a later date. After the performance, dinner and dancing to the music of Play! will rock Copley Plaza until midnight.



Recalling an era when Nixon was President and Led Zeppelin was king, we look to our rose-tinted past to make our future something to sing about. With a theme that echoes that of the soon-to-open Globe world premiere of the new musical Almost Famous, by San Diego native and Oscar winner Cameron Crowe, the 2019 Old Globe Gala will be a night of glamour, celebration, and generosity.



The year's best party supports the Globe's bigger purpose-theatre that connects, enthralls, teaches, and empowers us. The Old Globe believes that theatre matters, and our commitment is to make it matter to more people. Your attendance at the 2019 Globe Gala will support a vibrant, nationally renowned theatre dedicated to serving the public good. Through thrilling productions of great classics, provocative new works, and exciting musicals, the Globe brings life-changing encounters with theatre to 250,000 people every year. Our remarkable arts engagement programs are redefining how a professional not-for-profit theatre transforms lives across the community it serves. These programs serve 40,000 children, families, and individuals, ranging from students in Title I schools to homeless communities, from military service members and veterans to incarcerated populations. Help us make theatre matter to more San Diegans-that's a reason to celebrate!



The 2019 Gala Committee includes Michele Arthur, Terry Atkinson, Peter Cooper, Valerie Cooper, Elaine Bennett Darwin, Nadia Gastelum, David Ohanian, Joanie Polatchek, Jean Shekhter, Rhona Thompson, Pam Wagner, Muffy Walker, and Lynne Wheeler.



Tickets are $800 (regular seating) and $1,000 (VIP seating) each and include the reception, performance, dinner, and dancing. Tables of 10 are available starting at $8,000. Underwriting levels, which include tickets for the Gala, begin at $5,000 per couple. Valet parking is included in the price of the ticket. Gala Underwriters will enjoy premium wine and champagne and will receive an invitation to an exclusive party in a private home. See the full list of underwriting and sponsorship opportunities by clicking here. To underwrite or purchase a table or individual tickets, contact Events Director Eileen Prisby at (619) 684-4146 or eprisby@TheOldGlobe.org.





