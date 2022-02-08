TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre in March

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Tuesday Night Comics, hosted by Paul Ogata. The event is set for March 15, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC...RATED R.

Happy Hour @ 6:30pm with $3 Beers

Line-up includes:

Host: Paul Ogata

Musical Act: Haley Blaze

Opening Act: Dewey Bratcher

Feature Act: Lisa Gilbert

Headliner: Don Friesen



PRICE: $39

To purchase tickets, visit the website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.