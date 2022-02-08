Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre in March

The event is set for March 15, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Feb. 8, 2022  



North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Tuesday Night Comics, hosted by Paul Ogata. The event is set for March 15, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC...RATED R.

Happy Hour @ 6:30pm with $3 Beers

Line-up includes:
Host: Paul Ogata

Musical Act: Haley Blaze

Opening Act: Dewey Bratcher

Feature Act: Lisa Gilbert

Headliner: Don Friesen


PRICE: $39

To purchase tickets, visit the website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.


