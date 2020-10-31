San Diego Rep Celebrates Halloween Y Día De Muertos Weekend With THE DISPLACED

San Diego Rep returns for their Historias Tenebrosas to celebrate Day of the Dead with the reading of The Displaced by Isaac Gomez directed by Jean Carlo Yunén ArósteguI. This year the celebration will be presented online with a pay what you can admission.

Marísa (Julianna Ojeda) and Lev (Rogelio Douglas III) have just moved into their new Pilsen apartment in hopes of rekindling a spark that's long been extinguished. While looking for the circuit breaker in the attic, a mysterious coconut appears, leftover from the previous tenants with a dark history inside it. The Displaced explores the wake of pain and yearning left behind when gentrification forces people out of their homes and the kind of vengeance that can come from it.

"I still maintain a deep connection with my home in the Dominican Republic and am set to have a solo show there next year. I'm also a company member for In The Margin, a theater ensemble focused on telling and uplifting diverse stories." - Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui

The Displaced runs until November 2nd. For more information on where to stream The Displaced please visit San Diego Rep's Amigos del Rep: https://www.sdrep.org/amigos.

