San Diego Rep Announces Cast Of World Premiere Play BAD HOMBRES/GOOD WIVES

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today the cast and creative team for the brand new play by San Diego REP Playwright-in-Residence Herbert Siguenza, Bad Hombres/Good Wives. The production, featuring direction by REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse and original music by Nortec Collective founder Bostich, will run October 3-27, 2019, at San Diego REP's Lyceum Stage Theatre, with previews October 3 - 8, and press opening on Wednesday, October 9 at 7:00 p.m.



What happens when you mix The Importance of Being Earnest, The School for Wives and a Narco Telenovela? You get Bad Hombres/Good Wives, a hilarious new comedy written by Herbert Siguenza, featuring performances by Herbert and his Culture Clash partner Ric Salinas and an original score by Nortec Collective founder Bostich! Meet Don Ernesto, a muy macho cartel lord of Sinaloa who is used to getting exactly what he wants. In this case, what he wants is Eva - the young woman he sent to a convent to be trained to become his perfect, submissive wife. En route to meet her future husband, Eva bumps into Mario, the dreamboat son of a rival Narco capitán, and her heart leaps. Lust, love and war are in the air. Leave it to Armida, the smartest maid in Mexico, to dream up the scheme to inspire a double wedding that brings an unlikely harmony to the land of cartels and banda music!

"Directing a new play based on a work of Moliere by Herbert Siguenza is a joyous comedic ride," says Woodhouse. "His latest is a savvy, sly, politically woke and dramatically wild adventure. Filled with the infectious electronic-meets-banda sounds of the Nortec Collective founder Bostich, this new comedy is also a play with song, dance, ghosts and lots of machismo turned upside down. And it's Herbert's funniest work in years."

Siguenza, San Diego REP's Playwright-in-Residence, is a familiar face to San Diego audiences, having premiered multiple productions on local stages, his most recent ones being Beachtown and Manifest Destinitis at The REP. He is a founding member of Culture Clash, the most popular and produced Latino ensemble in the nation. For over thirty years, he has co-written or adapted and performed more than fifteen original, critically-acclaimed, award-winning plays at prestigious regional theatres around the country. As with Manifest Destinitis, Siguenza serves not only as the playwright of Bad Hombres/Good Wives, but will also appear in the show as the hilarious, know-it-all maid "Armida."

Joining Siguenza on stage will be his fellow Culture Clash founding member Ric Salinas, as "Padre Alberto" and the "Ghost of Don Ramiro." Salinas has had an equally impressive career outside of Culture Clash as an actor, director, playwright and educator. For over two years, he starred in a critically successful national tour of Placas: The Most Dangerous Tattoo, and has appeared in multiple films and television shows, including Encino Man, Hero, Mi Vida Loca, Larry Crowne, and "In Living Color." Salinas also directs for Teatro Zinzanni, a Cirque du Soleil-type show and is proud to have three published plays: Life, Death and Revolutionary Comedy, Culture Clash in AmeriCCa and Oh, Wild West: The California Plays.

Joining Siguenza and Salinas in this world premiere comedy will be John Padilla (credits) as "Don Ernesto," Yvette Angulo (credits) as "Eva," Jose Balistrieri (credits) as "Don Mario," Roxane Carrasco (credits) as "Lucha Grande" and Daniel Ramos (credits) and Salomon Maya (credits) each taking on multiple roles.



The creative team features the award-winning Sean Fanning (Scenic Design), Carmen Amon (Costume Design), Chris Rynne (Lighting Design), Samantha Rojales (Projection Design), Matt Lescault-Wood (Sound Design), Ramon Bostich (Composer), Heather Brose (Stage Manager), Patrice Amon (Assistant Director), Matthew McMahan (Dramaturg), Chelsea Smith (Production Manager) and Kim Heil (Casting Director).



Tickets to Bad Hombres/Good Wives are on sale now. Tickets range from $25.00 to $72.00 and will be available for purchase in-person at the San Diego REP Box Office, by calling 619-544-1000 or online at sdrep.org. Prices subject to change





