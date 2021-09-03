San Diego REP Announces Cast and Creative for MOTHER ROAD by Octavio Solis

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today the cast and creative team for MOTHER ROAD. This play is written by Octavio Solis, and directed by San Diego REP Artistic Director, Sam Woodhouse. MOTHER ROAD will run October 7-31, 2021 on San Diego REP's Lyceum Stage, with previews running October 7-12 and press opening on Wednesday, October 13 at 7pm. https://sdrep.org/season46.php

Written by Octavio Solis

Directed by Sam Woodhouse

Performance Dates: October 7 - Oct 31

Previews: October 7 - 12

Press Opening: Wednesday, October 13 at 7:00pm

Closing: Sunday, October 31 2pm & 7pm(TBD)

Synopsis:

The mythic journey taken in John Steinbeck's The Grapes of Wrath inspired this 21st century epic story of land and legacy. William Joad, the grandson of Tom Joad from Steinbeck's novel, is in search of the last surviving descendant of the Joad family to bequeath the family farm in Oklahoma. William is shocked to find this descendant is the Mexican- American man Martín Jodes. The unlikely relatives confront their pasts as they ride to the future on Route 66 from California back to Oklahoma. As they travel the mother road they gather a diverse band of seekers who share their dream to build a new home together on the Joad farm. Playwright Octavio Solis, one of the most prominent Latinx playwrights in our country, shares his powerful story which explores the intersection of people and cultures in America today.

"Imagine driving across half of America in a truck and picking up a mosaic of characters filled with dreams of becoming the new American family." said REP Artistic Director, Sam Woodhouse. "Octavio Solis, a brilliant storyteller and theatrical poet, has done just that. Inspired by one of the most famous novels of the 20th century, Solis has written a tale about redemption and the transfer of power from culture to culture that happens on a wild journey on the mother road Route 66.The march towards the future of America in this play is breathtaking."

Cast:

Mark Murphey (WILLIAM JOAD)

Bradley James Tejeda (MARTĺN JODES)

Yadira Correa (MO/CHORUS)

Jason Heil (ROGER/CHORUS)

Celeste Lanuza (AMELIA/CHORUS)

Cedric Lamar (JAMES/CHORUS)

Sandy Campbell (IVY/OFFICER HAMILTON/CHORUS)

Javier Guerrero (ENSEMBLE/CHORUS)

Ruben Rubio (ENSEMBLE/CHORUS)

Creative Team: