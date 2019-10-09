San Diego Junior Theatre Celebrates Individuality In 72nd Season

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, is proud to present its 72nd Season, Dance to your Own Beat. All of the shows will celebrate what makes someone special, unique, extraordinary, and folks who are brave enough to take a stand, challenge social norms, or even swim upstream.

"Junior Theatre has been a safe, non-judgmental space for self-expression and discovery for over 70 years. Our Dance to Your Own Beat season celebrates the spirit of our students with a selection of plays and musicals that explore that theme." - Desha Crownover, Artistic Director

For tickets and more information, visit this link.

2019-20 Season

School of Rock, October 25 - November 3

Book by Julian Fellowes | Lyrics by Glenn Slater | New Music by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

Based on the hit movie, School of Rock is the story of wannabe rock star Dewey Finn, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. When he discovers his students' musical talents, he enlists them to form a rock group and conquer the Battle of the Bands.

Wake Up, Brother Bear!, November 14 - 17

Written by Janet Stanford & Kathryn Chase

Sister Bear and Brother Bear are back from hibernation to take your little one on an interactive journey through the seasons. Meet a curious butterfly, play in a rushing waterfall, and catch lightning bugs, as the bears frolic through the forest in this unforgettable live theatre experience, geared specifically to toddlers (ages 3-7) and a parent.

Twelfth Night, January 10 - 19

By William Shakespeare

Twelfth Night gives us one of Shakespeare's most remarkable heroines, the quick-witted Viola, who assumes the disguise of a page boy for Duke Orsino and finds herself at the center of an explosive love triangle in which identity, passion and gender all threaten to come undone.

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, February 28 - March 8

Script & Lyrics by Mo Willems | Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Wilbur is just like all the other naked mole rats - naked - until the day an ordinary hat fell into his tunnel. He dares to try it on and his life changes forever! Based on the book by Mo Willems, this cheeky musical exposes the truth about being yourself and wearing it well.

Matilda, April 24 - May 10

Book by Dennis Kelly | Music & Lyrics by Tim Michin

Matilda is an extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind whose talents are constantly belittled by her cruel parents and headmistress. Dreaming of a better life for herself, she dares to take a stand against these oppressive forces and takes her destiny into her own hands.

The Jungle Book, June 26 - July 12

By Greg Banks

This new adaptation of the beloved Rudyard Kipling story will keep you perched on the edge of your seat as young Mowgli comes face-to-face with sneaky monkeys, noisy vultures and his mortal enemy: the tiger, Shere Khan. Growing up in the dangerous Indian jungle, Mowgli must discover what family and friendship really mean.

West Side Story, July 24 - August 2

Book by Arthur Laurents | Music by Leonard Bernstein | Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet takes to the streets of New York in this Tony Award-winning musical. Follow Tony and Maria's love story, crossing racial divides and igniting gang rivalries along the way. The dancing will bring you to the edge of your seat, the music will resonate deep in your soul, and the story will lift you to the heights of passion.

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $14 - $16. Discounts are available for seniors, military and season subscribers. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com, or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

About San Diego Junior Theatre: Founded in 1948, San Diego Junior Theatre is the oldest youth theatre program in the country. Our mission is to provide engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for children of all cultural heritage, ages, abilities, and levels of interest. Students gain confidence, learn leadership, practice teamwork, and build a skill set - not only for a theatre stage, but for the larger stage of the real world.





