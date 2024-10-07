SHUDDERSOME: TALES OF POE Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present five eerie and macabre Edgar Allen Poe short stories and poems as, Shuddersome: Tales of Poe for its next student production.

The thumping of a heartbeat. The creak of a door. The howl of a bitter wind. The gong of a clock tower. The clang of alarm bells. The sound of beating wings getting closer and closer... Specters, ghosts, and ghouls come alive in this vivid theatrical adaptation of some of Edgar Allan Poe's best-known works. Included are The Tell-Tale Heart, The Bells, The Oval Portrait, The Raven, and The Masque of the Red Death. Poe's words rise from the page like corpses from the grave. Be careful. Do you hear that tap, tap, tapping?

Director Benjamin Cole is eager to share the talents of his student cast. "We have a relatively young cast that is really stepping up in this ensemble-based show," Cole exclaims. "All of the actors are on stage the entire time and work together to bring Poe's enigmatic words to life," he insists. Assistant Director Steve Smith adds, "It's perfect to get you in the mood for Halloween. Plenty of creepy moments mixed with celebrations of Poe's crafty poetry." The show runs a swift 50 minutes with no intermission and hopes to spook audiences throughout. Additional production staff includes Sound Designer, Marilynn Do; Stage Manager, Paul Smith; and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep delivers high-quality theatre instruction and seven student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Tirzah Cisneros, Poway; Cody Michlin, University City; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Will Rice, Carmel Valley; and Nicole Sample, Carlsbad).

Performances are October 17th through 20th in the Theatre School Studio Space at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times 5:30PM October 17th, 18th, and 19th, and 2PM October 19th and 20th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.

