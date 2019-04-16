SEUSSICAL Comes to Junior Theatre

Apr. 16, 2019  

SEUSSICAL Comes to Junior Theatre

Junior Theatre presents SEUSSICAL, directed by Susan Jordan DeLeon, musically directed by William Ah Sing and choreographed by Marc Caro, April 26th - May 12th at Casa Del Prado Theatre, Balboa Park.

SEUSSICAL showcases San Diego performers, musicians and technicians all ranging in age from 8 to 18.

The Cat in the Hat is your host and Horton the Elephant is your guide on a journey from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the World of the Whos, as a little boy with a big imagination proves that a person is a person, no matter how small.

Horton hears a noise coming from a speck of dust on a clover and commits himself to protecting it and the Whos who live on it. Jojo, a misfit Who who "doesn't Think normal Thinks," struggles to find his place in the tiny Who society while Gertrude McFuzz tries to catch the attention of her love - the kind and compassionate Horton. Through mishaps and adventures, these unique characters finally find what they seek - their places in their world.

Special Performances for SEUSSICAL

Pajama Night - Friday, May 3rd at 7pm. A favorite community tradition! Adults and children are encouraged to get cozy and enjoy this performance in the comfort of their pajamas. Children attending in pajamas will leave with a special gift, and the whole family will be back home by bedtime!

ASL Interpreted Performance - Saturday, May 4 at 2pm. SDJT wants to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to have a great theatre experience by offering ASL-interpreted performances for the deaf, hard of hearing and ASL community.



