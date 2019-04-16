SEUSSICAL Comes to Junior Theatre

Junior Theatre presents SEUSSICAL, directed by Susan Jordan DeLeon, musically directed by William Ah Sing and choreographed by Marc Caro, April 26th - May 12th at Casa Del Prado Theatre, Balboa Park.

SEUSSICAL showcases San Diego performers, musicians and technicians all ranging in age from 8 to 18.

The Cat in the Hat is your host and Horton the Elephant is your guide on a journey from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the World of the Whos, as a little boy with a big imagination proves that a person is a person, no matter how small.

Horton hears a noise coming from a speck of dust on a clover and commits himself to protecting it and the Whos who live on it. Jojo, a misfit Who who "doesn't Think normal Thinks," struggles to find his place in the tiny Who society while Gertrude McFuzz tries to catch the attention of her love - the kind and compassionate Horton. Through mishaps and adventures, these unique characters finally find what they seek - their places in their world.

Special Performances for SEUSSICAL

Pajama Night - Friday, May 3rd at 7pm. A favorite community tradition! Adults and children are encouraged to get cozy and enjoy this performance in the comfort of their pajamas. Children attending in pajamas will leave with a special gift, and the whole family will be back home by bedtime!

ASL Interpreted Performance - Saturday, May 4 at 2pm. SDJT wants to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to have a great theatre experience by offering ASL-interpreted performances for the deaf, hard of hearing and ASL community.





